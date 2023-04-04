Rich Insights into the Heart Failure Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 75+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

Currently, much research is ongoing to develop new and effective therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Heart failure. The treatment of HF is dependent on angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, angiotensin receptor II blocker, beta-blockers, and diuretics. Additionally, other therapies, such as aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, calcium antagonists, diuretics, nitrates, among others are used for the treatment of patients affected by heart failure. Biomarkers provide a low cost, low risk, and quick turnaround method to confirm or exclude a HF diagnosis, help to establish prognosis in the diagnosis, and more fundamentally, may provide substantial information on the complex pathophysiology that defines the syndrome of HF.

DelveInsight's heart failure pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for heart failure treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for heart failure treatment. Key heart failure companies such as Windtree Therapeutics, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Sulfagenix, Stealth BioTherapeutics, SQ Innovation, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology, scPharmaceuticals, Sardocor, Sana Biotechnology, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic, Renova Therapeutics, Relaxera, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Quantum Genomics, Procella Therapeutics, Precigen, Pfizer, Paradigm biopharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Orizuru Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Metcela, Mesoblast Inc., Merck & Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, InvivoSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Innolife, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Imara Inc, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, Heartseed, HAYA Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, GB Sciences, Fujifilm Corporation, Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Edgewise Therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Cytokinetics, CUORiPS, Chong Kun Dang , Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardiora, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Cardiol Therapeutics, CardioCell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boryung Pharmaceutical, BlueRock Therapeutics, BioCardia, Berlin Cures, BenevolentAI, Bayer, Athersys, AstraZeneca, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Antlia Biosciences, AnaCardio, AliveGen, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new heart failure drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new heart failure drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising heart failure pipeline therapies in various stages of development include , Istaroxime, SERCA2a activators, hiPSC-derived cardiac cells, TRC 041266, TN-301, AAV-Based Research Project, DWORF, Qishenyiqi Dripping Pills, SG1002, Elamipretide, SQIN-01, TSG-01, Furoscix, SRD-001, SC 187, JK-07, Pirfenidone, HU6, RBM-003, RT 100, Relaxin-2, REGN5381, REC 02, Firibastat, Heart Failure Research Project, PROC-001, INXN-4001, Sildenafil citrate, APD-418, Prazosin hydrochloride, Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS), PL 3994, IPSC-derived cardiomyocyte, Dapansutrile, Semaglutide, MTC001, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Ertugliflozin, Sotagliflozin, Rivaroxaban, IONIS-AGT-LRx, IVS201, Lenrispodun, INL 1, IMB-101, IMR-687, Milrinone, Metolazone IV, HiCM-188, HS-001, Antisense oligonucleotide based therapy, GSK3884464, Research programme: heart failure therapeutics, iPSC-derived cardiac progenitor cells, IPSC-Based Tissue Therapy, Tirzepatide, LY3461767, EDG 002, DINA-007/A, DINA-007/B, Omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-136, IPSC-derived cell, CKD-349, CRD 733, Research programme: cardiovascular therapies, CRD-102, CDR132L, CardiolRx, Allogeneic Mesenchymal Bone Marrow Cells, Mavacamten, BMS-986231, FA relaxin, ROMK inhibitor, BR1016C, BR1016A, Research programme: induced pluripotent stem cell therapeutics, CardiAMP cell therapy, CardiALLO Cell Therapy, BC-007, Research programme: therapeutics, Finerenone (BAY 94-8862), Pecavaptan, MultiStem cell therapy, AZD4831, AZD 9977, AZD-8601, and others.

and others. In March 2023 , Cardiol Therapeutics announced study results from one of its international collaborating research centers demonstrating that its pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol significantly prevents cardiac dysfunction and the development of fibrosis and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in a pre-clinical model of heart failure and reduces expression of key inflammatory and fibrotic markers.

, Cardiol Therapeutics announced study results from one of its international collaborating research centers demonstrating that its pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol significantly prevents cardiac dysfunction and the development of fibrosis and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in a pre-clinical model of heart failure and reduces expression of key inflammatory and fibrotic markers. In March 2023 , Sequana Medical announced positive results from its Phase 1 single-center, single-arm, single-dose trial (CHIHUAHUA) with its second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0).

, announced positive results from its Phase 1 single-center, single-arm, single-dose trial (CHIHUAHUA) with its second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0). In February 2022 , Helsinn Group and AnaCardio were pleased to announce that AnaCardio had exercised its option to license from Helsinn a program in heart failure, a condition which is associated with poor quality of life, poor prognosis and which remains a major unmet medical need.

The heart failure pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage heart failure drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the heart failure clinical trial landscape.

Heart Failure Overview

Heart failure is a syndrome caused by structural and functional defects in the myocardium that impair ventricular filling or blood ejection. Reduced left ventricular myocardial function is the most common cause of heart failure. Increased hemodynamic overload, ischemia-related dysfunction, ventricular remodeling, excessive neuro-humoral stimulation, abnormal myocyte calcium cycling, excessive or inadequate extracellular matrix proliferation, accelerated apoptosis, and genetic mutations are major pathogenic mechanisms leading to heart failure. Heart failure can significantly reduce a patient's functional capacity and increase the risk of death. Diagnosing and treating the disease effectively is critical to avoid recurrent hospitalizations, improve quality of life, and improve patient outcomes.

Heart failure treatment necessitates a multifaceted approach that includes patient education, an optimal medical regimen to improve cardiac contractility, and the prevention/limitation of exacerbations. The primary heart failure symptoms are dyspnea and fatigue, which can limit exercise tolerance and lead to pulmonary and splanchnic congestion and peripheral edema. Heart failure is still a difficult problem and is now regarded as the most difficult challenge in cardiovascular medicine and surgery.

A snapshot of the Heart Failure Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous Finerenone (BAY94-8862) Bayer Phase III Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral Firibastat Quantum Genomics Phase II Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors Oral HU 6 Rivus Pharmaceuticals Phase II Metabolism stimulants Oral Elamipretide Stealth BioTherapeutics Phase II Cardiolipin modulators; Free radical scavengers; Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors Subcutaneous TN-301 Tenaya Therapeutics Phase I HDAC6 protein inhibitors Oral

Heart Failure Therapeutics Assessment

The heart failure pipeline report proffers an integral view of heart failure emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Heart Failure Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors, Metabolism stimulants, HDAC6 protein inhibitors, Cardiolipin modulators, Free radical scavengers, Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors,

Key Heart Failure Companies : Zensun ( Shanghai ) Sci & Tech, Windtree Therapeutics, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Sulfagenix, Stealth BioTherapeutics, SQ Innovation, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology, scPharmaceuticals, Sardocor, Sana Biotechnology, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic, Renova Therapeutics, Relaxera, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Quantum Genomics, Procella Therapeutics, Precigen, Pfizer, Paradigm biopharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Orizuru Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Metcela, Mesoblast Inc., Merck & Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, InvivoSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Innolife, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Imara Inc, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, Heartseed, HAYA Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, GB Sciences, Fujifilm Corporation, Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Edgewise Therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Cytokinetics, CUORiPS, Chong Kun Dang , Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardiora, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Cardiol Therapeutics, CardioCell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boryung Pharmaceutical, BlueRock Therapeutics, BioCardia, Berlin Cures, BenevolentAI, Bayer, Athersys, AstraZeneca, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Antlia Biosciences, AnaCardio, AliveGen, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

: Zensun ( ) Sci & Tech, Windtree Therapeutics, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Sulfagenix, Stealth BioTherapeutics, SQ Innovation, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology, scPharmaceuticals, Sardocor, Sana Biotechnology, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic, Renova Therapeutics, Relaxera, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Quantum Genomics, Procella Therapeutics, Precigen, Pfizer, Paradigm biopharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Orizuru Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Metcela, Mesoblast Inc., Merck & Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, InvivoSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Innolife, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Imara Inc, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, Heartseed, HAYA Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, GB Sciences, Fujifilm Corporation, Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Edgewise Therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Cytokinetics, CUORiPS, , Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardiora, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Cardiol Therapeutics, CardioCell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boryung Pharmaceutical, BlueRock Therapeutics, BioCardia, Berlin Cures, BenevolentAI, Bayer, Athersys, AstraZeneca, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Antlia Biosciences, AnaCardio, AliveGen, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies: Recombinant Human Neuregulin-1β (rhNRG-1), Istaroxime, SERCA2a activators, hiPSC-derived cardiac cells, TRC 041266, TN-301, AAV-Based Research Project, DWORF, Qishenyiqi Dripping Pills, SG1002, Elamipretide, SQIN-01, TSG-01, Furoscix, SRD-001, SC 187, JK-07, Pirfenidone, HU6, RBM-003, RT 100, Relaxin-2, REGN5381, REC 02, Firibastat, Heart Failure Research Project, PROC-001, INXN-4001, Sildenafil citrate, APD-418, Prazosin hydrochloride, Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS), PL 3994, IPSC-derived cardiomyocyte, Dapansutrile, Semaglutide, MTC001, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Ertugliflozin, Sotagliflozin, Rivaroxaban, IONIS-AGT-LRx, IVS201, Lenrispodun, INL 1, IMB-101, IMR-687, Milrinone, Metolazone IV, HiCM-188, HS-001, Antisense oligonucleotide based therapy, GSK3884464, Research programme: heart failure therapeutics, iPSC-derived cardiac progenitor cells, IPSC-Based Tissue Therapy, Tirzepatide, LY3461767, EDG 002, DINA-007/A, DINA-007/B, Omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-136, IPSC-derived cell, CKD-349, CRD 733, Research programme: cardiovascular therapies, CRD-102, CDR132L, CardiolRx, Allogeneic Mesenchymal Bone Marrow Cells, Mavacamten, BMS-986231, FA relaxin, ROMK inhibitor, BR1016C, BR1016A, Research programme: induced pluripotent stem cell therapeutics, CardiAMP cell therapy, CardiALLO Cell Therapy, BC-007, Research programme: therapeutics, Finerenone (BAY 94-8862), Pecavaptan, MultiStem cell therapy, AZD4831, AZD 9977, AZD-8601, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Heart Failure Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Heart Failure Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Heart Failure Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Heart Failure Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Heart Failure Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Heart Failure Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Heart Failure Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Heart Failure Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Heart Failure Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Heart Failure Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Heart Failure Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

