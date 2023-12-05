RICH KRAMER HONORED WITH NASCAR'S AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Kramer, Goodyear's chairman, CEO and president, was honored with NASCAR's prestigious Bill France Award of Excellence last week during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Awards.

The award, presented by NASCAR chairman Jim France, recognizes Kramer's leadership and contributions to the sport as CEO of Goodyear.

NASCAR Chairman Jim France, right, and Goodyear’s chairman, CEO and president, Rich Kramer, left, where Rich was honored with NASCAR’s prestigious Bill France Award of Excellence during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Awards.
Most recently, Goodyear developed the 18-inch Goodyear Racing Eagle tire used on NASCAR's Next Gen stock car. Additionally, in June, Goodyear equipped its tires with real-time tire intelligence capability for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry at the24 Hours of Le Mans.

Particularly meaningful to Kramer, Goodyear has a nearly 70-year relationship with NASCAR built on shared values of competition and innovation. This relationship allowed Goodyear to support NASCAR for the return to competition during COVID-19.

"I'm completely humbled by this acknowledgement," Kramer said at the awards ceremony. "The team you see at the track each weekend—anything I'm acknowledged for is due to them. Goodyear is a long-term partner of NASCAR because we share many values."

The Bill France Award of Excellence is not given every year. In its history, it has only been presented 28 times since its inception in 1953. Goodyear received the award in 1965 and in 1971.

"Rich Kramer and his team at Goodyear have been critically important to NASCAR during a period of challenges, change and growth," said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. "From their COVID response to help in our return to the racetrack, to the collaboration in the design of the Next Gen race car, to their partnership in bringing NASCAR to the world's stage at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Rich and Goodyear have been extremely valuable partners and friends. The Bill France Award of Excellence is among NASCAR's most prestigious – and rare – awards, and is presented to Rich for his vast contributions to our great sport."

Kramer joins Jimmie Johnson (2020), Joe Gibbs (2019), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2017), Rick Hendrick (2009), Jack Roush (2001), Darrell Waltrip (2000), Richard Petty (1987) and Richard Childress (1986) as winners.

