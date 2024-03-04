Rich Schepler of AlphaGraphics South Charlotte Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

DENVER, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, proudly announces that its South Charlotte, North Carolina franchisee, Rich Schepler, was named 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Schepler was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

AlphaGraphics franchisee, Rich Schepler (center), was named 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Rich Schepler with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

Schepler has been a member of the AlphaGraphics family since 2015. Prior to joining AlphaGraphics, he spent 31 years in the printing industry, including being the vice president at his former company. He took that experience and has quickly grown his business in North Carolina into an exceptional AlphaGraphics center. His wife, son, and daughter all work in the business with him.

"Rich Schepler, alongside his entire family and team, epitomize the pinnacle of what every franchisee should aspire to become," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "Their excellence isn't just measured by their remarkable sales, growth, and profitability -- what truly sets them apart is their unparalleled commitment to their community and customers. Rich and his team embody the essence of AlphaGraphics, demonstrating that their business transcends beyond merely printing and signage—it's about uplifting the community and bolstering other businesses to get noticed and get business."

"Their dedication to fostering the success of others has propelled their own impressive growth, making it no surprise that they have earned the prestigious accolade of Franchisee of the Year from the IFA," said Ryan Farris President and COO of AlphaGraphics. "This recognition is a testament to their outstanding contributions and the significant impact they've made, showcasing that their success is indeed well-deserved."

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics