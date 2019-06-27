Richard Allen Nicholls Presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award

A retired educator with 35 years of experience, Mr. Nicholls initially taught sixth grade for the Chicago Public Schools between 1966 and 1967. He later accepted a position as a seventh and eighth grade teacher within the Palos School District #118, where he remained until his retirement in 2001. Upon his retirement, Mr. Nicholls served as a guest speaker on a variety of U.S. history topics before many schools and other local organizations.

During his tenure in education, Mr. Nicholls was appointed to various school district committees, including the curriculum development committee and the Illinois goals assessment program committee for school standards. He also played a significant role in transforming the school district's social studies curriculum to focus on United States history grades K through 8th in which the core subjects of Math, Science, Reading and English would integrate their programs with what was being taught in U.S. history. Involved in various extracurricular activities as well, he sponsored school trips for 22 years, visiting places like Washington, D.C and Springfield, Ill. with his students. Mr. Nicholls also guided high school and college students into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota and Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada.

Mr. Nicholls also excelled as a volleyball, wrestling and track coach for the Palos South Junior High School, now known as the Palos South Middle School, between 1967 and 1990. He also coached volleyball at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Illinois and Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Illinois. Between 1980 and 1996, Mr. Nicholls coached for the Spikettes Volleyball Club. During that time the Club's athletes earned several national championships. Far more gratifying, almost all players received Division One NCAA college scholarships.

An athlete himself, Mr. Nicholls was a Chicago City Champion in baseball in high school during 1960 and 1961 and a runner-up in 1962. He played four years of college baseball between 1962 and 1966 and played semi-professional baseball between 1968 and 1980 for the Palos Colonial Athletics, the Will County Athletics and the Aurora Tigers. He was notably designated as the Palos Athletics Co-Rookie of the Year in 1968.

Mr. Nicholls is a member of the National Education Association, the Illinois Education Association, the United States Volleyball Association and the Palos Education Association. He is also affiliated with Phi Theta Kappa, the Junior College National Honors Fraternity, the Amateur Athletic Union and received a Citizenship Award in 1964 from the American Legion.

In retirement, Mr. Nicholls travels extensively with his fiance, Karen Ann Miller and their dog Mona. In addition, they enjoy paddling, biking and gardening.

Starting in 1992, Mr. Nicholls has been included in several editions of Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Education and Who's Who of America's Best Teachers.

