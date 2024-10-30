Richard D. Waldman, Author of 'Your Guide to...A Better Way of Thinking' and Founder of Brainyites, Highlights the Need for a New Approach to Mental Health

With nearly 1 billion people documented to have mental health problems, better strategies are needed to combat the global mental health crisis.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard D. Waldman, founder of Brainyites and author of Your Guide to...A Better Way of Thinking, is calling for a new approach to mental health. According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 1 billion people worldwide with documented mental health conditions. While strides have been made in other areas, modern civilization has yet to find a way to successfully address mental health across the board.

"Pick any area of science, and chances are we know more about that subject and our relationship to it than we did fifty years ago," said Waldman. "When it comes to our mental health, however, we haven't learned anything meaningful that enables us to better manage our chaotic and nonsensical brain. If it weren't for our brains, we'd be well."

Waldman's background straddles both the theological and psychological realms, merging life-giving principles from theology into today's psychology. He points out that the iconic Old Testament tale of Adam and Eve, for instance, still offers valuable lessons. "Adam and Eve were kicked out of the Garden of Eden for judging, blaming, hiding, and not being accountable. What's changed? Nothing! We're still judging, blaming, hiding, and not being accountable, and no one is asking, 'Why haven't we changed?"

Waldman asks, "Did we create the image in our head of who our brain thinks we are? Of course not, our brain did." He refers to Sigmund Freud's concept of the ego, describing it as the "I, the self" that speaks through the chatter in our head, often leading us in the wrong direction. Waldman also highlights the chaotic and nonsensical nature of our dreams, questioning, "Is that our doing?"

Despite self-help books, seminars, sermons, and workshops, there are still few patterns of true change in terms of mental health. Waldman's research shows that people's brains often create negative, harmful thoughts that have lasting impacts. He created Brainyites, a community supporting mental health that has made significant inroads by recognizing the connection between human intelligence and our propensity for self-destruction. According to Waldman, humans are the only species on the planet that destroys itself, largely due to the brain's ability to create thoughts on its own by tapping into its imagination. "We forget that our brain has the keys to the cabinet," he says.

Scientific evidence shows we have thousands of thoughts each day, and Waldman questions whether we consciously create them. After examining evidence of how the brain controls us, Brainyites developed the "Order to Life," a simple, self-educating mind-management system to help individuals identify mental factors that propel them forward and those created by the brain to hold them back.

"Changing our life" is a common phrase, but Waldman advocates for a simple power exercise that could change the world if people supported each other instead of judging each other. "And who do we judge more than anyone else? Ourselves," he adds.

Waldman aims to change the narrative for mental health standards during a time when mental health crises have reached unprecedented levels. Learn more now by visiting Brainyites.com.

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman teaches people how to live the life they want through the "There is an Order to Life" program and the book Your Guide to...A Better Way of Thinking.

