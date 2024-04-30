Richard Gregory, One Other Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision in Jonestown

JONESTOWN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends thoughts and support to Richard Gregory and the other individual involved in a truck accident that occurred on April 5, 2024, around 1:10 p.m. along F.M. 1431 in Jonestown, TX. Mr. Gregory and an unidentified individual sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Jonestown Truck Accident:

According to authorities, 58-year-old Richard Gregory was traveling in an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on F.M. 1431, west of the Nameless Road intersection when the accident occurred.

The outside eastbound lane was occupied by a Peterbilt 18-wheeler truck and trailer. Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be determined, the 18-wheeler attempted a lane change to the inside lane at an unsafe time, resulting in a side-swipe collision between the right side of the Silverado and the left side of the 18-wheeler's trailer. The collision caused the Silverado to veer into the westbound lanes, where it was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming Ford F-250 occupied by a 23-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Gregory sustained injuries suspected to be severe, and the man from the Ford apparently suffered moderate injuries. Both individuals were promptly transported to local medical facilities by EMS for treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The incident is still under investigation, and further details surrounding the accident are currently unavailable.

