Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces Special Deals Myron L Model 512T5D PoolMeter For Saltwater Pools

BEAR, Del., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Hourigan, Inc., a well-established water treatment company, is thrilled to announce incredible price deals on the Myron L Model 512T5D PoolMeter For Saltwater Pools.

The Myron L 512T5D is useful for saltwater pool maintenance because it gives quick, direct readings of both total dissolved solids and sodium chloride, which are the key values you want to watch in a salt-chlorinated system.

Relax and Enjoy Your Pool

That matters because saltwater pools depend on the right salt level for the chlorinator to produce chlorine efficiently, and the 512T5D is built specifically for pool and spa use with a dual range of 0–5000 ppm TDS and 0–5000 ppm NaCl +12

The Myron L 512T5D PoolMeter is a handheld water tester. It measures both Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and Sodium Chloride (NaCl) levels. It is made for saltwater pools. It helps your salt chlorine generator work perfectly.

Key Features and Benefits

Dual Range: Tessts up to 5,000 parts per million (ppm) for both TDS and NaCl.

No Cords: Features a built-in cup to hold water samples.

Auto Temperature: Adjusts to the right temperature automatically.

Long Battery: Uses one 9-volt battery that lasts for over 2,000 tests.

Understanding Key Terms

Total Dissolved Solids (TDS): The total amount of all minerals, metals, or salts dissolved in your pool water.

Sodium Chloride (NaCl): The specific salt used in a saltwater chlorine generator.

Note: While a basic TDS reading measures all minerals, the NaCl reading specifically measures salt, making this dual-function tool perfect for salt pools.

How the Meter Works

The Myron L 512T5D uses electrical conductivity. This means it measures how easily electricity flows through your pool water. Salt conducts electricity very well!

Fill the sample cup. Choose TDS or NaCl. Press the button to read the result.

Maintenance and Specs

Accuracy: +/- 2% full scale.

Cell Cup: Made of crack-resistant plastic.

Electrodes: Do not need to be replaced.

The Myron L Model 512T5D PoolMeter qualifies for our VIP Member Discount Program.

If you become a member of Richard Hourigan, Inc. you will earn reward points on every Purchase for our store if you have logged into your account. These reward points are redeemable for future purchases of any product on our store at checkout, again if you are logged in. Further, this product Qualifies for our VIP Member Discounts along with various other products. The precursor requirements for VIP Membership are that you have created and account and further that you have made a purchase. After that we manually upgrade your Membership to VIP.

CURRENT PRODUCTS WITH VIP MEMBER DISCOUNTED PRICING:

We cannot provide specific details. You will have to become a VIP Member to find out. Currently we have VIP Member discounts on all LMI Pumps; selected Myron L Meters; the Quantrol QFBPH2-304 Stainless Steel Bag Filter Housing; the Quantrol Models QFP1X10-3/4, QFP1X20-3/4, QFP4X1-304, QFP4X2-304, QFP5X1-304, and QFP5X1-304 Stainless Steel Cartridge Filter Housings; plus, the Enviro Brom Tabs (DBNPA - 96% Active) Water Treatment Biocide, Advantage Controls Products, and Vector Biocide Feeders.

Here is a hyperlink for more information or to purchase the Myron L Model 512T5D PoolMeter For Saltwater Pools

https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/512t5d.html

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

Contact: Dick Hourigan

Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.