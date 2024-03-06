RICHARD MONTEFUSCO JOINS SOURCE 1 SOLUTIONS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source 1 Solutions (S1S) announces the addition of Richard Montefusco to their U.S. Executive team, acting as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Since his start in 2023, Richard has offered insight to drive the company's continued growth as a global leader in the Information Technology space.

Richard Montefusco Joins Source 1 Solutions Inc. as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Montefusco brings over 25 years of IT Management and Global Service Delivery experience to S1S, with a history of prompting growth and innovation with other tech industry giants, including Siemens and AT&T. In his new role as President and Chief Revenue Officer, he has implemented strategies to streamline the company's global operations and will continue optimizing new and existing revenue streams.

"I've known Rich for over 20 years in business and we've worked our way through many partnerships together," said Founder and CEO Robert Hessel, "I always knew he'd be a great fit for our company and has a close understanding of our values. Already, he has very quickly fit into a role that has a tremendous amount of responsibility and impact."

Montefusco has been no stranger to exponential growth during his career. From his start in the industry during the inception of the internet, and during the explosion of technological innovation since, he has had a first-hand role in implementing industry standard practices that have streamlined the way in which service providers and end users interact with technology.

Noting his excitement to elevate Source 1 Solutions' services for their global repertoire of clientele, Montefusco states, "From the beginning of my engagement with this company I've seen their potential to be a disruptor in the global tech industry, and I view my role in driving that a unique privilege. The 'all-in' passion this company has for doing what's best for their clients and for the community is astounding and I'm elated to now have a part in it."

About Source 1 Solutions: Source 1 Solutions is a global managed service provider that monitors, manages, and maintains everything that touches enterprise technology. Through leveraging relationships across the world, they partner with truly great companies to expand their technological capabilities and extend their geographic reach. They specialize in solutions that help create a culture of safety and reliability within any organization, and guarantee 24/7/365 live support from their team of expertly qualified engineers.

