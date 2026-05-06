Richard Names Conrad Lynch as Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Purpose Builders, a national purpose-driven general contractor committed to building structures that strengthen communities, advance healthcare, and drive innovation, today announced that John "Conrad" Lynch has joined the organization as Executive Director of Environmental Health & Safety providing company-wide safety leadership across all projects, markets, and teams nationwide.

The appointment reflects Richard's commitment to building not just with purpose, but with the highest standard of care for every person on every job site. As the company grows in scale and complexity, from federal healthcare facilities to advanced manufacturing and data center construction, the need for a seasoned, forward-thinking safety leader has never been more critical. In Conrad Lynch, Richard has found exactly that.

Lynch brings more than 25 years of health, safety, and environmental leadership to Richard, with a career defined by measurable results and a relentless commitment to protecting people. Over the course of his tenure leading safety programs across multi-phase construction megaprojects exceeding one billion dollars in value, he achieved zero lost-time incidents across multiple major projects, reduced incident rates by an estimated 25% through predictive risk assessment and cut reportable incidents by 20% through OSHA and NFPA-compliant training programs. He has led teams of safety professionals across complex, fast-track environments including mission-critical facilities, high-voltage utility interfaces, and 24/7 construction operations. His record is not one of compliance for its own sake. It is one of building cultures where safety becomes the instinct of every worker on site, not just a requirement.

At Richard, Lynch will lead the development and continuous improvement of the company's safety program across all construction sites, federal and private, overseeing everything from OSHA and EM 385-1-1 compliance to infection control requirements in healthcare construction environments. He will direct internal audits, risk assessments, incident investigations, and root cause analyses, while developing and delivering training programs for employees, subcontractors, and site visitors. His work will directly shape the culture of safety Richard brings to every project it builds.

"Safety is not a program you implement. It is a culture you build, one decision, one leader, and one job site at a time. John Conrad brings a level of expertise, proven results, and personal commitment to this work that will strengthen every team and every project we touch. His record speaks for itself, but what truly sets him apart is the way he approaches safety as a people discipline first. That is the Richard way, and we are proud to have him leading it." –Jed Richard, Founder & CEO, Richard Purpose Builders

Lynch reflected on what brought him to Richard and what he sees ahead:

"Innovation is the future of EHS, but people determine its success. If we're not reaching the workforce and driving real behavioral change, even the most advanced solutions fall short. True transformation happens when technology and people move forward together." –Conrad Lynch, Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Richard Purpose Builders

Lynch holds a Certified Safety Professional designation, a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School with a focus on corporate strategy, artificial intelligence, and innovation, and a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health. For Lynch, leadership happens in the field. He will be present and on the ground across Richard's national project portfolio.

About Richard Purpose Builders

Founded by Jed Richard, Richard is a national, purpose-driven general contracting and construction management firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in San Diego, CA and Colorado Springs, CO. Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing construction companies and a best place to work, Richard delivers complex, high-impact projects nationwide across both federal and private-sector markets. Guided by its Purpose Builder mission, Richard builds structures that enhance the impact its clients have in the world. For more information, visit richardgroup.com.

Media Contact: Nancy Flemm, [email protected]

Questions? Reach Conrad Lynch at [email protected] or (773) 712-1483

SOURCE Richard Group