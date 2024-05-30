This new product delivers a 3-ton lift capacity and will be available in 140 Northern Tool + Equipment stores and online

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Petty has teamed with Northern Tool + Equipment to create a custom floor jack that is now available for purchase. The Strongway Limited Edition Richard Petty Low-Profile Super-Duty Jack lifts up to 75% faster and lasts up to 10 times longer than comparable floor jacks. It's easy to use and engineered with exceptional components that allow people to complete jobs quickly and safely as Petty's pit crew did for many years.

Richard Petty Teams with Northern Tool + Equipment to Release Custom Floor Jack

"The Limited Edition Richard Petty Low-Profile Super-Duty Jack is an exciting partnership with one of the most highly regarded names in the automotive industry," said Jeff Land, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP, Merchandising. "It was designed for the challenging work that our customers face every day either in the shop or at home."

The jack features a low-profile design that fits easily under a wide variety of vehicles. The jack provides a large, stable platform, and an oversized saddle offers more surface area to help stabilize the load. Its superior lift can range from 4 inches to 23 inches and is designed to deliver 5000+ lifting cycles.

"Northern Tool + Equipment is a company that supplies equipment to the people who like to get their hands dirty, like me, and I am excited about this partnership," said Richard Petty.

The new jack is available for purchase online and in your local Northern Tool + Equipment store beginning June 1. Availability may vary.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

