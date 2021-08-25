RICHARD R. "Rick" Dorr, RPLS to direct Texas geomatics services for McKim & Creed

During his career Mr. Dorr has served as a survey manager, senior project manager, party chief, and a manager of field operations. He has led numerous safety-related initiatives, including a program that included AED/CPR/BBP and OSHA 10 certifications and safety plans that identify potential hazards and implement controls to provide a safe working environment.

"We are thrilled to have Rick join our team as the new leader of our Texas Geomatics business! Rick has an extraordinary resume managing large, complex projects for both public and private clients and a reputation for providing quality work, safely, while meeting very demanding schedules. Rick is a good communicator and leader. We feel very fortunate to have him mentor, motivate and share his wealth of experience in the surveying profession with our professional and technical staff as we continue to grow in the Texas region," said Tim Cawood, PLS, president of geomatics for McKim & Creed.

McKim & Creed has provided geomatics services in Texas for nearly a decade since acquiring SURVCON, a surveying company, in 2012. In Texas, McKim & Creed provides multidisciplinary and full-service geomatics services from offices in Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth. McKim & Creed recently expanded its engineering services into Louisiana with a new Baton Rouge office.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned engineering and surveying firm with more 600 staff members in offices throughout the U.S. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets. www.mckimcreed.com.

SOURCE McKim & Creed

Related Links

www.mckimcreed.com

