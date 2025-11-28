Richard Sebastian Receives Seven Generation Award at BizConn Alliance 2025

Award Recognizes Lifelong Leadership and Commitment to Advancing Native Business

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, announced that Richard Sebastian was awarded the Seven Generation Award at BizConn Alliance 2025, held last month from October 28-30, on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Reservation. This news is being announced today, on National Native American Heritage Day, a time to celebrate the rich cultures, accomplishments, and contributions of Native Americans.

The Seven Generation Award honors an individual whose lifetime of service has been dedicated to advancing the growth, success, and leadership of Native people. Rooted in the traditional principle that our actions impact the next seven generations, the award recognizes those who not only excel in their own professional journey, but who consistently uplift others and open pathways for future Native leaders.

Through his decades of leadership, vision, and mentorship, Richard Sebastian has exemplified this enduring principle. His commitment to strengthening Native communities and cultivating sustainable opportunities has empowered generations of professionals and continues to inspire those who follow.

"Richard's impact extends far beyond any one organization," said Angelina Casanova, Board Chairwoman of Command Holdings. "He has set a standard for leadership rooted in service, cultural strength, and long-term vision. The Seven Generation Award reflects not only his extraordinary career, but his unwavering dedication to ensuring that future generations of Native professionals are empowered to thrive."

The award ceremony was part of BizConn Alliance 2025, held last month and welcoming attendees from across the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. The event brought together 50+ speakers, Tribal enterprises, government representatives, and industry partners to foster collaboration, strengthen economic relationships, and celebrate Native innovation in business.

Established in 2017, Command Holdings is a best-in-class, future-ready organization that provides exceptional service and value to its federal and commercial clients. The company contributes directly to transformational development for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, creating enduring opportunities for generations to come.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Established in 2017, it has four operating groups and multiple operating firms. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, Command Holdings provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. The company's seven generation strategy is grounded in growing the tribe's economy and providing opportunities for tribal members for generations to come. For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

About BizConn Alliance

BizConn Alliance is a conference dedicated to strengthening relationships between Tribal enterprises, government agencies, and industry partners. Hosted at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, the event brings together leaders from across sectors to foster collaboration, share insights, and advance opportunities that support economic sovereignty and growth. Through engaging panels, featured sessions, and meaningful networking, BizConn Alliance highlights the vital role Tribal Nations play in shaping the business landscape today and into the future. www.bizconnalliance.com

SOURCE Command Holdings, a Pequot Company