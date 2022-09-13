Richard W. Corey Joins AJW, Inc. to Continue Decarbonization Advances

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard W. Corey, former Executive Officer of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has joined AJW, Inc. as a partner in the California office. A 37-year veteran of CARB, Corey helped California institute regulatory frameworks that have inspired other states and nations.

At CARB's helm for nearly a decade, Corey will now advise innovators navigating complex regulatory frameworks in the race to advance their decarbonization technologies, particularly in transportation, industry, and energy.

"Today, board rooms across the globe are weighing decisions concerning capital allocation and considering the growing risks of insufficient action on climate change – including liability, brand, and competitive risks. They're also considering the opportunities leading the transition to clean energy presents. I am looking forward to helping organizations navigate this process," said Corey. "I have had the opportunity to work with AJW in my CARB capacity for over a decade. AJW's focus on data, their well-reasoned proposals, effective coalitions, their stellar reputation, respect from both the public and private sectors, and their inclusive fact-based culture is well aligned with my priorities and principles," he continued.

Corey joins a team of well-respected experts and leaders in environment and energy decarbonization efforts. Rich Kassel, a longtime fixture in clean air work in New York and beyond, most recently joined AJW in April 2022 and heads the firm's first New York City office. "As a New Yorker," Kassel said, "I'm excited to see how the Inflation Reduction Act, combined with New York State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and New York City's Local Law 97, will create new opportunities for businesses and investors who want to help New York achieve its own ambitious climate goals."

AJW has steered clients through complex policy and markets since its founding in 2003. With the acceleration of businesses and entire sectors interested in decarbonization, the firm has adapted internally to best meet the times. In 2020, the firm added additional government affairs services with the addition of partner Jessica Johnson Bennett. In 2021, AJW launched a dedicated strategic advisory practice focused on the energy transition, led by William Tyndall, a former Congressional staffer, counsel at EPA, and energy executive.

Joining established partners Christopher Hessler, Mary Solecki, Ted Michaels, and Tony Poole, AJW has expanded its coast-to-coast reach, along with its deep expertise at the federal and state levels, to address the rapid changes in policy and the marketplace to best serve innovators from start-ups to incumbents in responding to the demands of a changing climate.

