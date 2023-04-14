RICHARDSON ANNOUNCES $220 MILLION INVESTMENT IN WESSON OIL PRODUCTION FACILITY IN MEMPHIS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Richardson International ('Richardson') is pleased to announce a significant investment in its Wesson Oil facility in Memphis, Tennessee. This multi-phase project will replace the existing refinery with a new, state-of-the-art refinery plant, furthering Richardson's ability to fulfill customer requirements and a growing global demand for vegetable oil.

[Memphis, Tennessee] Richardson Oilseed Products (US) Ltd. produces Wesson brand oil for international retail markets, in addition to frying blends and shortenings for industrial and food service markets. (CNW Group/Richardson International Ltd.)

"The Wesson Oil facility in Memphis provides Richardson a strong retail brand and a great location supported by a very dedicated team of employees," said Tobias Dewey (Vice-President, Oilseed Operations). "Collectively, these elements provided the confidence to support meaningful investment and innovation in the Memphis plant's operations – including significantly expanding our industrial and food service offerings. We are excited that this plan will soon become fully realized."

When completed, the new refinery will modernize the site and significantly increase production and refining capacity. Improved efficiencies will also drive substantial reductions in water, energy, and wastewater volumes, aligning well with Richardson's focus on responsible and sustainable business operations.

Richardson continues to remain true to their philosophy of being a business in which customers and employees can place their trust. "There is a 360-degree aspect to what we do. In considering our employees, our plant, and the local community, Richardson strives to be a responsible operation," said Jason Medawar (Senior Director, Operations, Memphis). "This latest announcement underscores our commitment to business sustainability, to best-in-class facilities, and to our team at Memphis. It also underscores a broader commitment to Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and the state of Tennessee. We are all proud to be part of a company that is here for the long term and an organization that is committed to making a positive impact in the broader community where we do business."

Expansion and modernization of the Memphis site follows closely behind additional initiatives from Richardson's oilseed processing division, including a three-year expansion project at their facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan – which is more than doubling crushing and refining capability – and an increase in crushing and refining capability at their Lethbridge, Alberta facility.

Investments such as these underscore a commitment to delivering efficiency and quality, while reducing impacts on the environment. "We seek opportunities for enhancing our capabilities and providing an increasingly efficient means for meeting the needs of our food ingredient customers and a broader consumptive marketplace," said Darrell Sobkow (Executive Vice-President, Processing, Food, and Ingredients). "With best-in-class assets, and by leveraging synergies in our integrated network, we are focused on maintaining our reputation as a reliable supplier and a partner of choice."

About Richardson International

Since 1857, Richardson International Limited has been recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a significant player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial markets. Richardson continues to grow, thanks to the dedication and innovative spirit of over 3,000 employees worldwide.

About Wesson Oil

Wesson Oil is America's best-selling cooking oil brand. First established in 1899, Wesson's Made in Memphis story began almost three decades later, in 1936, when the brand moved its manufacturing operations to the city it continues to call home today. Wesson has been a staple in kitchens for generations and is the go-to ingredient for home cooks and professional chefs around the world. Wesson is owned by Richardson International. Learn more about the brand by visiting www.purewesson.com.

