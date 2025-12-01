RICHARDSON INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 8TH AVENUE PASTA BUSINESS

Expansion Strengthens Richardson's US Operations and Vertically Integrated Supply Chain

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Richardson International Limited ("Richardson") is pleased to announce the successful close of its acquisition of the pasta business of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. ("8th Avenue"), following regulatory and closing approvals. The acquisition was previously announced on August 29, 2025.

The transaction adds a durum mill and three pasta manufacturing facilities — located in Carrington, North Dakota (which combines durum milling and pasta production), New Hope, Minnesota, and Winchester, Virginia (both dedicated to pasta manufacturing) — along with the Ronzoni® brand. These operations complement the company's existing vertically integrated network across Canada and the US.

The acquisition strengthens Richardson's fully integrated model — from sourcing and milling durum wheat to producing semolina and finished pasta — and expands its presence across retail, private label, foodservice, and ingredient channels. The company will continue to pursue innovation and growth opportunities in the pasta market.

"This is a meaningful step in Richardson's growth strategy. It aligns with our vision to deliver value-added food ingredients through a vertically integrated supply chain connecting farm to table across North America," said Darwin Sobkow, President and CEO of Richardson International. "We've strengthened our position in the durum value chain and extended our production reach, further enhancing our ability to serve customers across retail, industrial, and foodservice markets. We are committed to the long-term success of this business and will continue to invest in these facilities, the people, and the partnerships that drive sustained value."

"We look forward to working with our new colleagues to take a collaborative approach to advancing quality and innovation in pasta manufacturing," Sobkow added.

"As a family business with 168 years of history in agriculture and food, we've spent generations building a resilient and trusted supply chain," said Thor Richardson, President, James Richardson & Sons, Limited, parent company to Richardson International. "This acquisition builds on that legacy, extending our ability to deliver quality food ingredients to customers across North America. We look forward to continuing to earn that trust as we welcome 8th Avenue employees and customers to Richardson."

Richardson remains committed to operational excellence, with a continued focus on safety, reliability, and making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

More than 500 employees from 8th Avenue will join Richardson's US team, including operations personnel, while sales and commercial staff transition to the Richardson US Country Office in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Richardson International

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Richardson International Limited ("Richardson"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is a global leader in agriculture and food processing. As a key handler of North American grains and oilseeds, Richardson operates as a vertically integrated processor and manufacturer of oats, durum, and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, the company has secured its role as a major player in the global food business, providing innovative products and ingredients for retail, food service, and industrial markets. Its success is fueled by the dedication and ingenuity of over 3,600 employees worldwide.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal, pet food, peanut butter and pasta categories. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

SOURCE Richardson International Ltd.