Richardson Paris Baguette Café to Open Feb. 27, 2026 as Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Sweta Goyal, Puneet Mittal, Mamta Singhal, and Rajneesh Singhal set to open their Paris Baguette café at 7615 Campbell Rd., Suite 106, Richardson, TX 75248

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 280 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening in Richardson, a suburb of Dallas, at 7615 Campbell Rd., Suite 106 on Feb. 27, 2026.

The Richardson-area development is led by franchisees Sweta Goyal, Puneet Mittal , Mamta Singhal , and Rajneesh Singhal , two Dallas-based couples who turned their shared love for Paris Baguette into a five-unit development agreement. They've known each other for years, growing up in the same part of India before building their lives in North Texas. Along the way, Paris Baguette became a go-to stop for their families — and eventually, a business idea they wanted to pursue together.

Between business ownership and corporate careers, the group was looking for a concept that combined premium products with a café environment built for everyday visits. The Richardson-area café is their first, with four more locations planned as part of a five-unit agreement.

"Paris Baguette was always a place our families loved to visit — it felt like a true neighborhood café," Goyal said. "Our goal is to bring that same warmth and sense of connection to the Richardson community and create a space where people can gather, relax, and enjoy fresh, high-quality baked goods every day."

The Richardson-area café will be the brand's 25th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the United States and Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing neighbors together over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community and we're excited to see Sweta, Puneet, Mamta, and Rajneesh bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton , CEO of Paris Baguette. "In our cafés, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know the Richardson team will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette