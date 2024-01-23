Richey May Announces Security Operations Partnership with Artic Wolf with Denver, CO Launch Event Feb 15th

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory and accounting firm Richey May has teamed with Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against today's cyber cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud pairs the power, speed, and scale of a cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organizations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework. The partnership launch event in Denver, CO, on February 15th from 3p-6p MT will showcase cybersecurity experts from Richey May and Arctic Wolf discussing the cyber threat landscape in 2024. Register here to attend.

With more than 100 years of combined experience, multiple industry-leading certifications, and tenured experience in regulated industries, Richey May's cybersecurity team of professionals is uniquely equipped to help organizations prepare for tighter regulations and evolving threats on the horizon.

"We are excited to have Richey May as part of our award-winning Partner Program. Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements their suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," said Will Briggs, Senior vice President of Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "With organizations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud allows customers to achieve not only world-class security operations, but also the protection and peace-of-mind that comes along with it."

"Richey May is proud to team with Artic Wolf®, a world-class solution that offers our clients a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. Our ability to strategically plan our clients' security roadmap is now matched by the expertise and execution of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud," said Michael Nouguier, director of Richey May's cybersecurity practice.

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, built on open XDR architecture that seamlessly ingests data from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud sources to deliver automated threat detection and response at scale. Leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, and Arctic Wolf's revolutionary Concierge Delivery Model, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ensures only verified security incidents are escalated to customers, effectively eliminating alert fatigue, and providing internal security resources with the time needed to focus on improving their overall security posture.

Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, and offers a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different types of organizations, from Fortune 1000 to successful privately-held companies and their owners. www.richeymay.com

