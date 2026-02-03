Richey May Cyber Becomes RM Cyber, Launching New Brand to Reflect Expanded Strength and Strategic Focus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May announced today that Richey May Cyber has officially evolved into RM Cyber, unveiling a refreshed brand identity and new website designed to reflect the practice's specialized cybersecurity expertise and expanding presence across the industries it serves.

A Strategic Shift That Reflects the Strength of the Team

Michael Nouguier, CISO, Partner and Business Unit Leader, RM Cyber

RM Cyber represents a sharpened identity for the same trusted cybersecurity experts that clients have relied on for years. The updated brand elevates how the team shows up in the market, bringing clarity, confidence, and a strong visual identity that reflects the caliber of its work.

"This evolution into RM Cyber reflects the strength, precision, and expertise our team brings to every engagement. Cybersecurity is a fast‑moving, high‑stakes environment, and our "Thrive Securely" ethos is perfectly represented now in our brand. We're still the same trusted experts – helping organizations to grow securely – now showing up with an identity that truly represents the impact we deliver."

Michael Nouguier, Partner & Business Unit Leader, RM Cyber

Same Team. Stronger Identity.

The same cybersecurity team clients know and trust.





A stronger, more visible identity across all markets served.





Continued collaboration with Richey May's advisory practices to deliver integrated solutions.

About RM Cyber

RM Cyber helps organizations Thrive Securely by delivering specialized cybersecurity solutions that strengthen resilience, reduce risk, and enable confident growth. The team brings executive level expertise to every engagement, translating complex technical threats into clear business decisions for organizations of all sizes. RM Cyber provides a full suite of capabilities—including advisory services, vCISO leadership, managed cybersecurity services, threat management, incident response, penetration testing, and cloud security designed to move organizations beyond compliance and build long term, strategic security maturity. As part of the Richey May enterprise, RM Cyber pairs deep technical proficiency with a collaborative advisory approach, helping clients safeguard their most critical assets and operate with clarity in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Visit us at rm-cyber.com to learn more.

About Richey May

Richey May is a national accounting, advisory, and technology firm serving industries where compliance, strategy, and innovation intersect. Founded in 1985, the firm delivers audit, assurance, tax, business advisory, cybersecurity, and technology services with deep specialization in mortgage banking, alternative investments, real estate, construction, and media. Richey May is known for "digging deeper"—connecting strategy, technology, and risk management to help clients navigate complexity and capture opportunity. With decades of expertise and a commitment to anticipating industry shifts, the firm empowers organizations to transform financial and operational challenges into drivers of growth.

SOURCE Richey May