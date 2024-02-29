Richey May Enhances its Mortgage Banking Analytics Practice with Tenured Mortgage Leader Tyler House, CPA

DENVER, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory and accounting firm Richey May has continued the expansion of its Mortgage Banking Analytics practice by hiring Tyler House, CPA as Director of Data Analytics. Tyler will lead the ongoing development of all of the firm's data analytics and benchmarking solutions and will also lead its efforts to deliver proactive insights to clients to help them operate more efficiently and profitably. Tyler is returning to Richey May, where he spent a decade in the Mortgage Banking Audit and Advisory practices. Through his innovative contributions, he facilitated insightful analysis and the development of informative tools, including Richey May Select, the industry's premier financial benchmarking solution, all of which helped guide the direction of numerous clients in the mortgage banking industry.

In his recent role as Strategic Finance Manager at SoFi Technologies, Inc., Tyler constructed the financial framework for the home lending business unit following a successful merger and played a critical role in the company's financial planning processes, ensuring exceptional reporting on key financial measures. Prior to SoFi, Tyler worked with Wyndham Capital Mortgage as the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis.

Tyler and his team will work with the tenured team in Richey May's Mortgage Banking Consulting practice and will focus on enhancing the success of the firm's mortgage banking clients. His focus on actionable insights and efficiency drives his client-focused approach, ensuring that every strategy meets the unique needs of the firm's mortgage and financial services clients.

About Richey May:

Based in Denver, Colorado and founded in 1985, Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting, along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in mortgage banking, financial services, and other regulated industries, offering a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different organizations, from Fortune 1000 companies to successful privately held companies and their owners. For more information, visit www.richeymay.com.

