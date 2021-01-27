Richey May Wins Excellence in Firm Culture Award for Second Straight Year

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May, an accounting and advisory firm serving the financial services, mortgage banking, alternative investments and other regulated industries, has received the Excellence in Firm Culture Award from Inside Public Accounting (IPA), a provider of practice management resources for public accounting firms, for the second consecutive year. Large and small accounting firms nationwide took part in the award competition and were judged based on employee reviews.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by IPA with this award," said Jason Yetter, managing partner at Richey May. "It is a testament to the great company culture we've created, which enables us to build and strengthen our relationships with clients as well as others throughout the community."

An example of Richey May's unique culture is the Richey May Cares Foundation, the company's non-profit founded to support the causes and charitable organizations that inspire its employees. The foundation's goal is to create more vibrant communities by donating money and time to those who most need it. Over the years, Richey May Cares has sponsored dozens of causes and events, including youth mentorship programs, painting the homes of veterans and the elderly, and food and school supply drives for local schools.

Richey May has been growing. In 2020, the company's revenue increased by 25 percent and its staff grew by 11 percent. "Our employees gave us top marks in the IPA survey for our focus on collaboration and innovation among other factors," said Yetter. "Their happiness, along with our growth, shows we're doing things the right way, and will continue to attract top talent."

The employees of companies that participated in the IPA award were surveyed on 12 core cultural qualities such as engagement, growth development, trust and integrity, and work-life balance. The award is given to firms with high employee Net Promoter Scores (eNPS) and strong ratings in the 12 core qualities. Richey May was one of only two firms to receive the award for both 2019 and 2020.

"Improving culture can yield better business results. Very few growing, successful firms can get there without loyal, engaged staff," said Kelly Platt, publisher of IPA.

Richey May continues to hire. Those interested in pursuing career opportunities with Richey May are encouraged to visit the firm's careers page to view a list of current openings.

Based in Denver, Colorado and founded in 1985, Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting, along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in the financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, offering a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different organizations, from Fortune 1000 companies to successful privately-held companies and their owners. For more information, visit www.richeymay.com.

