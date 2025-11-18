Richland Community College Partners with eCampus.com to Launch Equitable Access Course Materials Program to Reduce Financial Barriers for Students

This partnership introduces a modern, equitable access solution that simplifies how students receive their course materials while supporting affordability and accessibility.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richland Community College, located in Decatur, IL, is proud to announce the launch of Richland Access, its new equitable access program, in partnership with eCampus.com, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions. Richland Community College is part of the Illinois Community College system, serving 2,552 students and offering more than 80 degree- and certificate-granting programs.

After a thorough evaluation process, Richland selected eCampus.com for its strong alignment with the college's commitment to enhancing both the student and faculty experience. Beginning Spring 2026, this program will ensure students have first-day access to required course materials at a reduced cost.

"At Richland, we are prioritizing affordability and simplifying processes so our students and faculty can focus on what is truly important: teaching and learning," said Dr. Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College. "This partnership with eCampus.com not only ensures students receive essential course materials on or before the first day of classes and at lower costs; it gives faculty the ability to choose the most relevant and cost-effective materials for their classroom. Richland Access will be a gamechanger, and we're thrilled to be making this investment in our college community."

This innovative initiative supports Richland's ongoing commitment to reduce the financial burden many students face when purchasing textbooks and learning resources. Through the program, students will automatically receive required materials—including print textbooks and digital content—aligned with their class schedules, on or before the first day of classes. This seamless delivery is enabled by eCampus.com's technology platforms, with physical textbooks available for convenient on-campus pickup and digital content accessible through Canvas or eCampus.com's digital bookshelf. eCampus.com will integrate directly with Richland's Student Information System, enabling students to access their customized student dashboard through Single Sign-On (SSO), simplifying the process and removing barriers to access.

In addition to enhancing affordability and convenience for students, the program offers significant benefits for faculty. eCampus.com's intuitive adoption platform empowers instructors with full autonomy to select the most appropriate course materials, regardless of publisher or format. Faculty also gain access to detailed adoption analytics and a student readiness dashboard, providing real-time insights into student purchasing behavior. These tools support data-driven decisions that improve academic outcomes and ensure students are fully prepared from day one.

"Affordable access to course materials is critical for student success and retention," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We are excited to partner with Richland Community College to deliver a modern, equitable access solution that supports students and faculty alike. This program not only reduces financial strain but also ensures students are equipped with the materials they need from day one, helping to level the academic playing field."

About Richland Community College

Richland Community College has proudly and successfully served the citizens of district 537 through a strong mix of workforce, technical and transfer education for the past 53 years. Our dedicated staff provides diverse and meaningful support services to make every student's experience both personal and rewarding. (www.richland.edu)

About eCampus.com ALL Access

eCampus.com ALL Access is amplifying student success by providing an all-inclusive solution to discover, manage, and distribute course materials. The ALL Access program, part of the eCampus.com Course Material Solutions suite, helps institutions provide 100% of their students with 100% of their required course materials—print or digital—for one low, flat-rate fee included on the student bill. Faculty and administration benefit from an intuitive online adoption tool with the academic freedom to choose the content and format that best serve the needs of professors and students, regardless of publisher or platform. Students enjoy significant savings off current textbook prices, all delivered to their doorstep or desired campus location. Learn more at ecampushighered.com.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

