RichLife Advisors' Will South Earns CFP® Certification, Strengthening His Work With North Georgia Retirees

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RichLife Advisors announced today that Will South, CFP®, NSSA®, has earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certification, reinforcing his focus on helping retirees and pre-retirees across Gainesville, Lawrenceville, and North Georgia make clearer, more confident retirement decisions.

The CFP® certification is recognized and respected for its comprehensive education, examination, experience, and ethical requirements, including a fiduciary obligation to act in clients' best interests. Earning this certification reinforces South's commitment to clarity, accountability, and long-term planning support for retirees.

South specializes in simplifying complex retirement decisions—especially those related to Social Security timing, tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, and building income plans designed to last through long retirements.

"The CFP® process strengthened how I guide families through Social Security, taxes, and income decisions in a simple, step-by-step way," South said. "People want to feel confident about their choices, and that's always my focus."

Clients appreciate South's calm, step-by-step approach and ability to explain complicated rules without creating confusion or pressure. He works primarily with couples and individuals who value clarity, stability, and long-term guidance as they transition into retirement.

"Will makes complicated retirement rules feel simple and understandable," said Beau Henderson, Founder and CEO of RichLife Advisors. "Clients trust him because he listens first, explains things clearly, and creates confidence without panic. The CFP® certification reinforces what people already experience when working with him — thoughtful guidance, clarity, and a long-term commitment to doing things the right way."

South has contributed insights to national financial publications including Kiplinger and U.S. News & World Report, where he has provided analysis on Social Security uncertainty and retirement income planning. He also holds advanced Social Security training through the National Social Security Association (NSSA®) and is a Series 65 licensed Investment Advisor Representative.

About RichLife Advisors

RichLife Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm with offices in Gainesville and Lawrenceville, Georgia, serving pre-retirees and retirees throughout North Georgia. Known for its proactive tax strategies and Social Security planning expertise, RichLife helps clients align their money with their life goals through its proprietary RichLife Retirement Roadmap™ planning process. Learn more at RichLifeAdvisors.com.

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. Will South is a licensed insurance professional in Georgia. RichLife Advisors does not provide tax or legal advice.

