Richmond American Debuts Four New Bay Area Communities

LATHROP, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of four exciting communities across the Bay Area this weekend. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule an appointment to tour model homes at Northpointe at Stanford Crossing, Middlefield at Delaney Park, Cerrito at Vanden Estates and The Preserve at Kessing Ranch on August 15 and 16.

Richmond American’s Teagan home is modeled at Cerrito at Vanden Estates in Vacaville, California.

Northpointe at Stanford Crossing (RichmondAmerican.com/NorthpointeatSC)

569 Albany Street, Lathrop, CA 95330 | 209.650.7025

Ranch-style homes from the low $300s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,290 to 2,740 sq. ft.

Community parks, playgrounds, trails and amphitheater

Close proximity to I-5

Three model homes for tour

Middlefield at Delaney Park (RichmondAmerican.com/MiddlefieldatDP)

200 Goldenstate Parkway, Oakley, CA 94561 | 925.679.6001

Ranch and two-story homes from the mid $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,160 to 3,280 sq. ft.

Community lake, park, playground, walking trails and sports courts

Close proximity to I-4

Easy access to shopping, dining and the Delta Riverways

Three model homes for tour

Cerrito at Vanden Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/CerritoatVE)

606 Barnstable Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687 | 707.346.8032

Ranch and two-story homes from the mid $500s

Exclusive enclave of 50 homesites

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,000 to 2,290 sq. ft.

Popular Travis Unified School District

Close proximity to shopping, dining and recreation

Two model homes for tour

The Preserve at Kessing Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/ThePreserveatKE)

90 Jagla Street, Cotati, CA 94926 | 707.229.7001

Ranch and two-story homes from the low $700s

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,830 to 2,990 sq. ft.

Community park, playground and walking trails

Close proximity to Highway 101

Easy access to Sonoma State University , Sonoma/ Napa wine country, regional parks and downtown

, Sonoma/ wine country, regional parks and downtown Two model homes for tour

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at these Richmond American communities will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

To schedule a private model home tour, call the phone numbers listed above. For more information about these and other inviting Bay Area communities, visit RichmondAmerican.com/Bay.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

