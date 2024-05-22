Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 9th, 10th and 11th with Ludacris, Fantasia, Bob James, and Artist in Residence Wyclef Jean.

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 9th, 10th and 11th, the 2024 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival invites you to immerse yourself in "Sounds & Colors" at historic Maymont. Celebrating music, art, and community, this festival transforms every moment into a kaleidoscopic experience of art, creating an electrifying atmosphere where music isn't just heard—it's seen and felt. Join this rich tapestry of people and music and take part in this vibrant celebration that brings together diverse voices and sounds.

This year's festival boasts an impressive lineup of dozens of artists, including celebrated acts that highlight the nation's rich musical talent.

Festivalgoers will delight in the legendary rhythms of Lee Ritenour and Bob James and get into the groove with the energy of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trap Jazz, Snarky Puppy, Moonchild and many others. Fans of jazz vocalists will be enraptured by the voices of Andra Day, Terisa Griffin, and returning jazz festival artist, Gregory Porter.

This year, we are thrilled that the legendary Wyclef Jean is our Artist in Residence, bringing his signature guitar and vocals to both stages:

"For me, this takes me back to my Jazz roots. My calling in high school was Jazz. This is where I became the captain of the jazz band. I produce most of my music from the space of jazz fusion and I'm inspired by Quincy jones and Miles Davis. This is an honor. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible artists, participating, this year."

With this eclectic mix of jazz, blues, R&B, and hip hop, there is sure to be something that speaks to every music enthusiast.

For our full list of artists, visit richmondjazzfestival.com. You can follow the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival @RJMFest on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to stay updated on artist announcements and enhance your festival experience by being part of the conversation.

As always, the experience extends beyond music. Explore culinary delights in our bistro tent, where gourmet bites meet casual eats, or sample a variety of food trucks offering everything from local flavors to international cuisine. In our chill zone, relax and enjoy unique sweet treats and frozen delights—perfect for cooling off between performances.

Wander through our bustling marketplace, where local artisans showcase their crafts including local art, handcrafted jewelry, stylish clothing, unique pottery, aromatic candles, and more. Each vendor shares not only their art but also their story, contributing to the enduring fabric of our community and culture.

The 2024 festival is proudly presented by Altria, with stage sponsors Dominion Energy and Virginia is for Lovers. We also have the generous support of Richmond Region Tourism, 12 On Your Side, Radio One, JMI, and Bluestone Education Foundation. Thanks to their contributions, we can bring this vibrant celebration to life each year, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

Join us for a celebration of music, creativity, unity, and more. The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is more than an event—it's a celebration of the vibrant community spirit of Richmond.

2024 Lineup of Artists and Performers

Fantasia • Ludacris • Wyclef Jean (Artist in Residence) • St. Paul and the Broken Bones • Monica • Snarky Puppy • Gregory Porter • Bob James • Andra Day • Moonchild • Najee • Lee Ritenour • Alex Bugnon • Angie Stone • The LOX • Terisa Griffin • Trap Jazz • Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Lao Tizer, Tony Austin and Cheikh N'Doye • And many more!

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com. Patrons are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets for one of the summer's most anticipated musical showcases.

About the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is the premier music event on the east coast, held at Maymont in Richmond, VA, since 2010. Known for its scenic venue and exciting lineups, the festival attracts thousands of music lovers each year, celebrating the best in jazz, blues, and contemporary music.

Contact:

Frances Burruss

Director of Account Management, JMI

Phone: (804) 625-3457

[email protected]

