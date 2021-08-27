Richmond/Hampton Roads Associates Ratify New Agreement with the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger (NYSE: KR) Mid-Atlantic Division associates in the Richmond/Hampton Roads bargaining unit have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 400.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division will invest $27 million in wage increases and benefits during the three-year term of this new agreement.

"We are pleased we could reach this agreement to support our Richmond/Hampton Roads area associates and our company. Under the terms of the new agreement, associates will receive significant pay increases, affordable and comprehensive health care, and continued investment in their pension fund," said Lori Raya, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division. "The new agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and the union bargaining committees. We thank our associates for ratifying the agreement and for the excellent service they provide for our customers every day."

The new collective bargaining agreement covers more than ­2,900 associates working at 21 stores in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Tidewater in eastern Virginia.

About Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division:

Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division operates food stores, pharmacies and fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. We are dedicated to Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™ and to create #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

