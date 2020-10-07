Rick Anderson and Mark Toland Join Cardiologs' Board of Directors

PARIS and BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for cardiac diagnostics, announced today that it has appointed two veteran medical device industry executives to the company's board of directors – Rick Anderson and Mark Toland.

"We are delighted and grateful that two proven leaders of this caliber share our passion and belief in the value of Cardiologs' AI platform and its tremendous potential to continue to transform and democratize cardiac care," said Yann Fleureau, Cardiologs' Co-Founder and CEO. "These are two visionaries who are revered for commercializing technologies around the world. Harnessing their strategic insight and vast knowledge, we are now well positioned to scale our platform and write the next chapter of growth for the benefit of patients around the globe."

Anderson brings more than three decades of experience as an executive, investor and board member for emerging growth and market leading healthcare technology companies, with a focus on cardiology. He currently serves as Chairman of Revival Healthcare Capital, a sustainable, high impact investment platform that specializes in medical devices and diagnostics. Prior to founding Revival, Anderson held roles as Managing Director at PTV Healthcare Capital and multiple executive leadership positions, including as Worldwide Franchise Chairman, Cordis Corporation and Company Group Chairman at Johnson & Johnson.

"Deep learning introduces extraordinary opportunities to elevate clinical practice, potentially in multiple specialties, and to benefit patients," said Anderson. "I see Cardiologs as a platform capable of going beyond the product offering they have today in cardiology. There are a broad range of capabilities resident in the company and its technology – whether they be in remote monitoring or electrophysiology or beyond. I think Cardiologs has a great opportunity to leverage its platform on an even larger scale."

Toland is the former CEO of Corindus Vascular Robotics, where he helped transform the company from an emerging startup with a struggling early generation product into the global leader in interventional robotics with indications for coronary, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular interventional procedures. In 2019, Siemens Healthineers paid $1.1 billion to acquire the company. Prior to Corindus, Toland served as Senior Vice President of Boston Scientific, leading BSC's growth and market-innovation initiatives across all business units. He recently joined BioStar Capital, a value-add investment firm focused on transformational medical device technologies that serve unmet patient needs in cardiovascular and orthopedic medicine.

"To me, this is a lifesaving journey," said Toland. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the healthcare ecosystem's need for deep learning AI capabilities to support decision-making. If we can quantitatively analyze massive volumes of information and decipher exactly where patients are in their disease state – and where they need to go next – it's going to have a profound impact on patients, society and how we deliver healthcare. Bringing AI into the fold will enable physicians to make better decisions, faster and more efficiently, with greater accuracy. That shift will allow us to improve access to care and save lives."

Anderson and Toland were selected following an international search led by Roger Brooks, President and CEO of RBrooks Group. They join Cardiologs following a successful Series A fundraising round led by Alven Capital.

About Cardiologs

Cardiologs is a medical technology company committed to transforming cardiac diagnostics using medical-grade artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution empowers clinicians worldwide to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-Marked and FDA cleared for detection of 14 cardiac arrhythmias, the Cardiologs ECG Analysis Solution is built on a growing database of more than 4 million ECG recordings and is supported by a number of clinical publications.

