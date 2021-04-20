Rick Haggart Joins iTradeNetwork as Chief Technology Officer

Rick comes to iTradeNetwork with more than 20 years of experience in executive and entrepreneurial roles in emerging technologies. Prior to joining iTradeNetwork, Rick worked for Boeing, Accenture, PerfectPlaces.com, RedAwning and Virtana. Rick is charged with building upon iTradeNetwork's successful solutions and customer base to help dramatically improve efficiency, certainty and safety in the food supply chain.

"I'm excited to join a company applying technical solutions to the perishable foods supply chain," said Rick. "Leveraging cloud agility and big data analytics helps increase food freshness and safety, while reducing waste. Our team will continue to grow iTradeNetwork's history of innovation and incorporate new technology that leads the industry."

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, with more than 8,000 active customers. Suppliers and resellers connect on iTradeNetwork's technology platform to create active partnerships and easily transact. The platform also provides one-stop-shopping for freight, food traceability, fresh inspection and supply chain compliance, which creates efficiencies for buyers and sellers alike. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.

