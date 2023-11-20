Rick Hendrick Named Honoree at The Amelia in 2024

News provided by

Hagerty

20 Nov, 2023, 12:12 ET

Concours Vehicle Classes also announced ahead of the February 29March 3 event

  • 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and Chairman/CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group Rick Hendrick named Honoree at The Amelia
  • Guests can expect a special display of vehicles from Hendrick's collection including the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that was prepared for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
  • Special concours classes include Japanese performance cars of the 90s, Porsche: 911 The Original Owners Club, Cars of Pike's Peak, Bugatti Type 57 as well as two classes featuring Ferrari 250 Competition and Grand Touring Cars
  • The Amelia takes place at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, 2024

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia, a leading global Concours weekend known for its racing roots and luxurious setting at the beautiful Ritz Carlton Amelia Island, today announced Rick Hendrick as Honoree at The Amelia in 2024, continuing the longstanding tradition of the event as "the racers concours." Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and the chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, is the winningest team owner in NASCAR Cup Series history and one of the most successful car dealers in the United States.

Continue Reading
Rick Hendrick
Rick Hendrick

"Rick Hendrick embodies the racer's dream, working his way up from car salesman to owner of a dealer group to NASCAR Cup Series champion over the course of his career," said Hagerty Vice Chairman, Concours Group Matt Orendac."It takes a small army to put a successful race car on track, and to win at the level and consistency of Hendrick Motorsports is unheard of. Rick has paved the way for multiple world-class drivers to fulfill their dream and has helped create memories for generations of fans."

Founded in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has accumulated all-time records of 14 championships and 301  points-paying race victories at the elite NASCAR Cup Series level. This success on track has resulted in 18 combined NASCAR national series titles with star drivers including Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, Hendrick Motorsports now fields four cars in the Cup Series piloted by Alex Bowman, William Byron, Elliott and Larson.

Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held dealership operator in the country. It employs over 10,000 people with collision centers, accessories distributor installers and 131 retail franchises across 13 states. In 2022, it sold more than 185,000 vehicles and serviced nearly 2.5 million.

"For my entire life, I've loved automobiles and racing. The Amelia is truly a celebration of both of those passions," Hendrick said. "The list of past honorees is filled with names I respect and admire, and it's incredibly humbling to be mentioned in the same breath. The wonderful success our organization has enjoyed has only been possible because of the many, many people who helped build it over the years. I look forward to experiencing The Amelia and sharing this very special honor with all of them."

What to Expect at The Amelia
The Amelia will feature dozens of special classes again this year including Japanese performance cars of the 90s, Cars of Pike's Peak, Porsche: 911 The Original Owners Club, Sport Customs: America's Boulevard Cruisers and #001 Race Chassis. The week will also feature an expanded RADwood event on Saturday, March 2. Each of these special classes will display some of the best in their respective field and will be shown alongside traditional classes.

The full list of classes for 2024 includes:

  • American Classic 1920-1930
  • American Classic 1931-1932
  • American Classic 1933-1948
  • Duesenberg
  • Horseless Carriage
  • European Classic Open 1915-1948
  • European Classic Closed 1915-1948
  • Bugatti Type 57
  • Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
  • American Limited Production (40's-60's)
  • Ferrari 250 Grand Touring
  • Ferrari 250 Competition Cars
  • Porsche: 911 The Original Owner Club
  • Porsche Rally Cars
  • Sports and GT Cars Pre-War
  • Sports and GT Cars 1946-1950
  • Sports and GT Cars 1951-1959
  • Sports and GT Cars 1960-1972
  • 100th Anniversary of Bugatti Grand Prix Cars
  • Race Cars Post-War 1946-1955
  • Race Cars Post-War 1956-1965
  • Race Cars Post-War 1966-1974
  • Indy Legends
  • Cars of Honoree
  • Fuller Moto - Cars of Bryan Fuller
  • Japanese Performance Cars of the 90's
  • RUF
  • Sport Customs -America's Boulevard Cruisers
  • Cars of Pikes Peak
  • Motorcycle Class Italian
  • #001 Race Chassis'
  • Cars of the Barn Find Hunter
  • Supercars: 1980-1999
  • Supercars: 2000-present
  • Anniversary Class: 40 years of Hendrick Motorsports

Broad Arrow's Radius Auction returns to Ritz Carlton this March 1-2 and will offer more than 130 motor cars during the two-day auction. An early highlight of this year's auction is the delivery mileage and stunning 2020 McLaren Speedtail, estimated at $2,000,000 - $2,300,000. Additional highlights include both pre and post war American and European Classics along with sports, supercars and additional hypercars on offer, visit www.broadarrowauctions.com for additional information and up to date entries.

The Amelia takes place at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island February 29March 3, 2024. More information on the event and tickets are available at AmeliaConcours.com.

About The Amelia
The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held February 29March 3, 2024 at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Broad Arrow The Amelia Auction, luxury shopping, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance. Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. Since its inception in 1996, the Amelia has donated over $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

SOURCE Hagerty

Also from this source

The George Foreman Collection is Live for Auction on Hagerty Marketplace: 52 Classic, Enthusiast, Muscle, and Sports Cars, All Offered Without Reserve and Available for Bidding Now

The George Foreman Collection is Live for Auction on Hagerty Marketplace: 52 Classic, Enthusiast, Muscle, and Sports Cars, All Offered Without Reserve and Available for Bidding Now

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), the leading specialty vehicle insurance provider and auto enthusiast brand, announced the George Foreman Collection of...
Hagerty Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

Hagerty Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.