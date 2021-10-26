Rick Waddell, Lieutenant General (Ret.), U.S. Army Reserve Joins KnectIQ Advisory Board

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity technology, today announced Rick L. Waddell, Lieutenant General (Ret.), U.S. Army Reserve has officially joined the KnectIQ Advisory Board.

Rick Waddell's addition to the KnectIQ Advisory Board comes as the company continues to build and strengthen relationships relevant to targeted growth areas.

"I am pleased that Rick Waddell has agreed to join the KnectIQ Advisory Board. His impressive military career and expertise in the private energy sector will help guide important company initiatives," said CEO Ken Morris.

Waddell is joining the company's Advisory Board because he believes KnectIQ has "a capability that this country needs right now to provide essential cybersecurity," he said.

After serving 12 years on active duty, Waddell transitioned to the US Army Reserve at the end of the Cold War and began his business career. He worked for 17 years in Latin America, living 12 of those years in Sao Paulo, while working in the retail, energy, and mining sectors.

As a Reservist, Waddell deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan, and commanded the 76th Division, which provided an All-Hazards Response Task Force for support to civil authorities. Waddell served in the Clinton Administration as a Director for European Security Affairs, and in the Trump Administration as the Deputy National Security Adviser. Most recently he served as the Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (ACJCS), and Senior Military Adviser to the Secretary of State.

In addition to his participation on the KnectIQ Advisory Board, Waddell is now a Venture Partner for New North Ventures and a Senior Fellow at the National Defense University.

Rick Waddell holds a BS from the United States Military Academy at West Point (Class of 1982), an MA from Oxford earned as a Rhodes Scholar, and a PhD from Columbia University. He is a published author, including "Wars Then and Now" (Fortis, 2011).



About KnectIQ

KnectIQ, Inc., formed in 2015, is a privately held, minority founded and led next generation cyber security technology innovator. The company helps customers ensure networks, data and devices are protected from unauthorized access, even if a breach is attempted with valid but compromised credentials. Using a uniquely unparalleled approach, their proprietary and patented Zero Trust based identity and access solution assures data is ultra-secure and enables safe collaboration across industries and organizations. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, USA, the company also has an EU presence in Luxembourg. www.KnectIQ.com

CONTACT: Susie Moore

Phone: 651.414.6019

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KnectIQ Inc.