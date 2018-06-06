Rick's Cabaret Announces Jayson Margulies as Executive Chef in New York City

With locations in major cities around the country, the Rick's Cabaret chain (http://www.rickscabaret.com/) is owned by subsidiaries of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK), the leading company in adult clubs and sports bars/restaurants.

In June, Rick's celebrates the 35th anniversary of the opening of its first location, which ushered in a new era of elegant gentlemen's clubs in the U.S. featuring beautiful entertainers and fine-dining restaurants.

"Chef Margulies is a culinary innovator," said Shaun Kevlin, Regional Manager of Rick's Cabaret New York and two other Manhattan clubs, Vivid Cabaret and Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, also owned by RCI subsidiaries.

"He has already begun to attract a growing following for our Prix Fixe Lunch and Evening Dinner menus with his new and different approach to traditional steakhouse fare."

