Ricky Odello Joins Rep Data as Senior Vice President of Sales

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection technology firm for primary research, today announced that Ricky Odello has joined its team as Senior Vice President of Sales. Odello brings decades of experience in the market research sample and technology sector to his new role, where he will drive sales strategy, build relationships and lead a sales team at the company.

"Our key differentiators are data quality and dedication of our team at Rep Data," said Patrick Stokes, CEO of Rep Data. "Ricky's deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company values. We are confident that his leadership will drive our sales efforts to new heights as we continue to grow and innovate in the data collection space."

Odello's extensive background includes key leadership positions in the market research industry, where he has consistently delivered exceptional results in sales growth and team development. Most recently, he served on the executive team at Cint, where he was responsible for the performance of the company's sales organization in the Americas. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at both Lucid and Survey Sampling International (SSI). At Rep Data, he will focus on expanding the company's market presence, enhancing client relationships, and ensuring that Rep Data continues to deliver top-tier solutions to its customers.

Rep Data has seen rapid growth in recent years, fueled by its innovative approach to data collection and its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable data solutions to market researchers. The addition of Odello to the leadership team marks a significant step forward in the company's ongoing expansion and dedication to excellence.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, pollsters and more.

