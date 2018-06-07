Ricoh showcases technology, award-winning expertise at IPMA 2018

"IPMA's Annual Conference is an incredibly important event for us as it gives us the opportunity to speak directly to our valued in-plant customers – helping us further shape our portfolio to meet their needs. It's our team's mission to understand these unique needs – and how best to address them," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "IPMA provides a fantastic opportunity for us to hear from the people who are on the ground, working in these in-plants every day, so we can understand their challenges, the ways they're succeeding, and how we can help. Ricoh is committed to advocating for the print industry and supporting associations like IPMA. We look forward to it each year."

The sheet-fed, five-color RICOH Pro C7110X changes the game and lowers barriers to entry for five-color printing. The 90-page-per-minute (ppm) platform doesn't sacrifice speed or any of its 1200 x 4800 dpi VCSEL image quality on substrates up to 360 gsm, even dark, synthetic and textured media, helping to create applications that stand out from the crowd. The RICOH Pro C7110X leverages a fifth color station to use white, clear, neon yellow, neon pink and Invisible Red toners in addition to the standard CMYK color array. The recently introduced Ultraviolet Security Red toner adds an enhanced layer of protection for ticket or pass verification, opening up an entirely new category of applications for printers looking to bring more work in-house. This security feature only appears when exposed under UV light, helping to reduce fraud.

The Ricoh consulting team's unique expertise will be on full display at IPMA 2018. Monday, June 11, includes two back-to-back speaking sessions from Ricoh subject matter experts, speaking to two topics future-minded in-plants often ask about: augmented reality and sign and graphics. The first Ricoh session of the day, "A Practical Approach to Augmented Reality for Printers," will be presented by Ryan Kiley, Director, Strategic Production Services, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc., in the Catalina Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. The second, "Why Including Wide-Format in Your In-Plant Makes Sense and Saves you Money," will be led by Dan Johansen, Senior Manager, Wide Format, at Seal Beach, starting at 3:30 p.m. Debbie Pavletich, Director, Business Operations Consulting, and winner of IPMA's 2018 Vendor Contributor of the Year Award, will also be available on site.

Ricoh, a Signature Sponsor of the conference, will be hosting a welcome reception Sunday, June 10, at 6 p.m. in the Catalina Ballroom and on the Fountain Terrace.

