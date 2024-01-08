RICTOR Showcases Full Product Line at CES Leading Innovation in Two-Wheel New Energy Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 9th to 12th, the globally anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be grandly held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the western United States. During this event, RICTOR, an innovator in the field of new energy two-wheel vehicles, will unveil its full product lineup, showcasing its latest technologies and achievements in the field.

As one of the focal points of CES, RICTOR will present over 10 innovative products that lead the industry trends, including several global debut new products and industry-disrupting cutting-edge technologies. K1, as the first electric motorcycle of RICTOR, stands out as a centerpiece of this exhibition. Equipped with a 750W Bafang motor and dual battery configuration, which is not only powerful but also solves range anxiety. Its built-in IoT module enables smart app connectivity, unlocking a new experience of intelligent travel for consumers.

The new products also include the C8, a saddle-style skateboard specially designed for children. These new vehicles not only exhibit a more stylish and dynamic exterior design but also demonstrate substantial improvements in intelligence and safety performance. The highlight products of RICTOR also include 1S certified by the new national standard; the A1, a high-speed off-road electric scooter equipped with dual 1300W motors and the S9 PLUS with front and rear suspension design. These products, distinguished by excellent performance and innovative design, have gained widespread favor among consumers.

RICTOR possesses leading independent R&D technology capabilities, earning high recognition within society. With over 300 patents, RICTOR has also formulated 132 testing standards, benefiting from its deep understanding of the industry and products. As the leading drafting unit, RICTOR has been involved in establishing national general technical and testing standards for the scooter industry. RICTOR independently developed the KIPS (Kinetic Intelligent Power System), integrating three-electric technologies: intelligent motor (abundant power, precise design, smooth torque, quiet driving), intelligent battery (reliable usage, smart core, long endurance, fast charging), and intelligent control (OTA over-the-air upgrades, precise positioning, energy recovery system, high-efficiency conversion). As the industry enters a stage of rapid growth, RICTOR continues to launch products with higher levels of intelligence.

Always attentive to diverse user needs, RICTOR has developed shared electric scooters like the Super C, KS3000, SE200, and SE140, employing advanced technological concepts and core technology, which represents that RICTOR has achieved full scene coverage of intelligent two-wheel electric travel and built a green, intelligent, and convenient new travel ecosystem.

RICTOR is a brand specializing in the field of intelligent short-distance travel. Main business involves manufacturing and selling products such as electric scooters, E-bikes and electric motorcycles. Its products have been sold in over 80 countries and regions globally, with hundreds of millions of users experiencing its consumer-grade and shared-grade products.

Combining RICTOR strengths in core technology development for three electric components, supply chain management, complete vehicle manufacturing, IoT shared modules, AI-powered imaging systems and the establishment of shared vehicle networking operation platforms, RICTOR has garnered nearly 500 patents including inventions, PCT, utility models and design patents. RICTOR continues to dedicate itself to the research and development of new energy-powered two-wheel vehicles, integrating smart, technological and green travel into its company and product philosophy, offering a new choice for urban mobility.

At the same time, RICTOR extensively employs a model of cooperation with overseas retail giants and online platforms, continuously establishing a global distributor system, aspiring to create an international brand, and proliferate RICTOR's spirit and technology worldwide. Presently, RICTOR's products have entered major chain retailers around the world such as FNAC, DARTY, BOULANGER, and have partnered with Teknihall, one of the top three aftersales service providers in Europe. Additionally, RICTOR has established warehousing, logistics, customer service and after-sales service systems in the United States and Europe.

