'Ride for Unity' Brings Hope to the Middle East

Business Leaders, professional athletes, Paralympians and trailblazers descend on the UAE to take the 7 Days 7 Emirates cycling challenge to spread the message of unity, tolerance, diversity and sustainability.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ride for Unity's inaugural 7 Days 7 Emirates cycle tour is bringing over 20 inspirational business leaders, pioneers and professional athletes to pedal across the UAE on 6-12 January 2024, providing a unique opportunity for the public to join these riders on five cycling sections and various cultural, educational and environmental events throughout the week.

7 Days / 7 Emirates: Uniting the UAE on Two Wheels! Join, Register, Ride, 7 days 7 Emirates Ride for Unity

"The UAE is a living, breathing role model of our values of unity, diversity, tolerance and sustainability. With over 200 nationalities harmoniously living and working together, it was critical for us to engage in every Emirate, highlighting not only the uniqueness of each community but to leave a lasting impact - demonstrating how to genuinely implement these values, and legitimately incorporate diversity in business, education and entrepreneurship," said Sareh Ameri, Managing Director of Ride For Unity.

The Seven Day Event begins with a Grand Opening in Dubai before riders pedal from Fujairah to the Dibba Coral Life Conservation site, continue on to Ras Al Khaimah for a business forum with the RAK Department of Development and American University RAK, followed by an interactive morning at The WellSpring Private School. The tour then stops at the Mangrove Plantations in Umm Al Quwain, Ajman National Charity School, House of Wisdom, Sharjah and Dubai, with a visit to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs and seminar at American University Dubai. The riders will then cycle with Children of Determination along Kite Beach and ride into the night through Al Qudra - finishing in Abu Dhabi with a grand finale gala dinner at Wolfi's, Hudayriat Island.

"It's about making a difference today for tomorrow, and why this will now be an annual fixture in the UAE, with plans to expand this event globally," describes Ameri.

Ride For Unity sponsor Ziad Boghdady, Director, Marketing & Customer Life Cycle Management at AGMC stated, "Sustainability is one of AGMC BMW's core pillars, making it a natural fit for us to support a unique event like Ride For Unity. The individuals taking part in this ride across the UAE believe in the power of coming together and forging connections, which embody our own spirit of community, and we look forward to witnessing their adventure as they explore our seven Emirates."

ABOUT RIDE FOR UNITY:

Ride For Unity (RFU) is a non-profit organization based on the principles of spreading the message of Diversity, Inclusion, Sustainability and Tolerance through the medium of sport. RFU demonstrates how these values are practically implemented in business and life, through their events and programs, helping to create awareness, engagement and education for the next generation on the impact of sport, science, data and technology - providing a deeper understanding of the comprehensive capability and capacity of humans and humanity at large.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDcO6HQaI20

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308458/Ride_For_Unity_1.jpg

SOURCE Ride For Unity