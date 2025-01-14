'Ride for Unity’ Returns to Reconnect Communities in the Middle East

Business Leaders, extreme adventure athletes, Paralympians and trailblazers return to the UAE on Ride For Unity's 2025 Whistle-Stop Tour: Road to Resilience, to spread the message of unity, reconciliation, community and tolerance.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After the enormous success of Ride For Unity's 7 Days / 7 Emirates Tour through the UAE last January, the organization has returned for a two-day tour on January 16-17, 2025. Ride for Unity (RFU) has gathered 15 riders comprised of world-record breaking athletes, extreme adventurists and business leaders to cycle up Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE at 1,934m, visit the WellSpring Private School and hold a free public event, 'Humanity in Leadership: The Future of Connection, Sustainability and Resilience' at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai on January 17th at 5pm.

"Our second event in the UAE is more focused on engagement, reconnection and resilience. It's vital for us to give back to communities through legacy programs, which is why we're returning to WellSpring and donating bicycles to start a 'Learning to Ride' after school program, carried on by volunteer parents," explained Daniel Bernard, RFU Founder. He went on to say,"Our 'Humanity in Leadership' event has incredible super humans speaking and I challenge anyone not to be inspired by them. We have Maria Conceição, the first Portuguese woman to summit Mt. Everest and holder of ten Guinness World Records, Naila Kiani, the fastest Pakistani to summit 11 of the 8,000m peaks in under three years, Dr Edith Shiro, a clinical psychologist on the 'Gift of Trauma', and so much more. We are living in tumultuous times and we really wanted to address and provide coping mechanisms and the foundations for unifying communities to get through it together,"

RFU Co-Founder, Leah Tedrow stated, "The response from our last tour has been overwhelming, and as a result, we'll be holding a week-long event in Rwanda this summer and in Miami, Florida later this winter. Sport has always been a powerful unifying force, and we've seen a huge global desire to provide a platform to revitalize and reconnect communities - especially in these incredibly divisive times. We've been honored to provide the platform for people to be heard and reunite, and it's our mission to continue to spread the message and medium for that to happen globally."

ABOUT RIDE FOR UNITY:

Ride For Unity (RFU) is a non-profit organization working to reconnect a fragmented world and communities through human connection and the medium of sport.

