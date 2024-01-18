Ride On, All On - OKAI Unveils Six Brand New E-scooters and E-bikes at CES 2024

News provided by

OKAI Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, is showcasing new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for the third year in a row. As a manufacturing brand of both e-scooters and e-bikes, OKAI aims to bring quality personal electric vehicles (PEVs) to everyone. This year, OKAI's team met the global retailers, dealers, media, and consumers at CES 2024.

OKAI Zippy ES51

Continue Reading
OKAI Booth in the Venetian Expo at CES2024 Unveiling 3 newest e-bikes: OKAI Traverse EB60, EB70, EB80; 3 new e-scooters: OKAI Zippy ES51, OKAI Panther ES800, ES40
OKAI Booth in the Venetian Expo at CES2024 Unveiling 3 newest e-bikes: OKAI Traverse EB60, EB70, EB80; 3 new e-scooters: OKAI Zippy ES51, OKAI Panther ES800, ES40

Designed to be lightweight and affordable, the OKAI Zippy has integrated dual brakes to maximize safety. Given its 15.5 mile range and 15mph top speed, the OKAI Zippy is budget-friendly and reliable enough for a first-time rider.

OKAI Panther ES800  

Boasting large 12-inch off-road vacuum fat tires, the OKAI Panther is a beast both on and off the roads with 37.3 mph top speed. Equipped with front suspensions and rear shock absorbers, the OKAI Panther can surmount any obstacle while providing superior comfort and stability. It also comes with a swappable battery design for easy replacements.

ES40

Experience a remarkable range of up to 43.5 miles on a single charge, ensuring extended journeys without interruptions. With top speed of 24 mph, the front hydraulic suspension and adjustable rear shock absorber will keep your journey smooth and comfortable no matter what terrain. Integrated bright turning-signal on both ends of handlebar is a safety feature.

OKAI Traverse EB60

The EB60 (along with the EB70 and EB80) is the only e-bike of its type to have a customizable front lighting bar for enhanced safety by heightening visibility in various riding conditions along with its minimalism design. Additionally, the EB60 comes equipped with a torque sensor for a natural pedaling sensation.

EB70

With three different start options (OKAI app, power button, or NFC card) the EB70 is a versatile e-cargo bike that has the ability to mount cargo accessory add-ons for those journeys where you just need to haul some goods with you.

EB80

A cool feature the EB80 has is that a smartphone can be mounted and used as the e-bike's display, along with charging capability so your phone doesn't run out of battery from always being on. With a max power of 700W, the EB80 has enough power to go anywhere, which is why it also has a reserved space for an AirTag, just in case you get lost.

SOURCE OKAI Inc.

Also from this source

OKAI Introduces Zippy ES51: A Lightweight and Affordable Electric Scooter Perfect for New Riders

OKAI Introduces Zippy ES51: A Lightweight and Affordable Electric Scooter Perfect for New Riders

OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly unveils its latest addition to the electric scooter lineup – the OKAI Zippy ES51....
OKAI's 2024 NEW YEAR GIFT GUIDE

OKAI's 2024 NEW YEAR GIFT GUIDE

The holiday season often brings gift-giving stress, especially when your loved ones seem to have everything. But consider a unique and practical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.