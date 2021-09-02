Ride With Us! Get Your First Taste Of Motorcycling

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has ever wanted to try riding a motorcycle can get their chance at Progressive IMS Outdoors, the nation's leading Powersports tour connection brands with enthusiasts, at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, Sept. 10-12. Attendees with no experience can enjoy their first ride with the help of Motorcycle Safety Foundation certified coaches within 45 minutes! Tickets are available for purchase here: https://motorcycleshows.com/pennsylvania.

The Motorcycle Industry Council's Ride With Us Moto Intro program is a free experience to IMS ticket holders interested in learning how to ride. Motorcycles, riding gear, and coaching are provided.

"We're already closing in on helping more than 500 people experience the exhilaration of their first ride," said Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. "The sheer joy these new riders exude when they take their helmets off is truly inspirational."

Motorcycling is a fun and fuel efficient way to commute, and a great way to travel, explore, and recreate. Many people are discovering the benefits of riding. New motorcycle and scooter sales rose 11.4 percent in 2020, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council Retail Sales Reporting System, and the trend continues, with sales up 15.2 percent through the first half of 2021.

"IMS has great experiences for riders, now non-rider can join in the fun and experience their first ride," Kernes said.

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere.

