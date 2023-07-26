RideCo Receives Favorable Pre-Trial Rulings in Patent Litigation with Via Transportation

News provided by

RideCo Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 18:02 ET

RideCo secures court wins on several important issues in advance of trial in its patent litigation with Via Transportation ("Via").  RideCo looks forward to its day in court where it will defend itself against Via's meritless lawsuit and secure an injunction to stop Via's ongoing infringement of RideCo's patents.

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, on July 5, 2023, heard arguments and ruled on a variety of competing pretrial motions in the ongoing patent infringement litigation between RideCo and Via.

Ruling from the bench, the Court denied each of Via's motions heard by the Court.

The Court granted RideCo's motions on several important issues.  First, the Court further narrowed the scope of Via's patents by holding Via to definitional statements that Via made to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in an Inter Partes Review proceeding initiated by RideCo.  The Court also rejected Via's faulty bid to collect "lost profits."    Via's damages calculation was significantly reduced by more than 80% as a result of this ruling, while RideCo's damages claim remains intact.    As it stands from the Court's latest ruling, RideCo's damages claim against Via is more than double the amount that Via may seek from RideCo at trial. 

These rulings by the Court, which follow the Court's earlier rulings that invalidated all asserted claims from one of Via's asserted patents, position the case to proceed to trial on the remaining claims.  "RideCo continues to be committed to developing innovative and market leading technology. We are glad that the Court took a careful look at these motions, and we are pleased with the favorable rulings.  RideCo is well-positioned for trial where we will seek to stop Via's ongoing infringement through an injunction," said Prem Gururajan, CEO of RideCo. 

Trial in this matter had been set to begin July 24, 2023.  However, in connection with the July 5th hearing, Via requested that the Court delay the trial.  Subsequently, the Court reset the trial date to December 4, 2023.  Gururajan stated, "While we would have preferred the July trial date, we look forward to our day in court in December." 

About RideCo:

RideCo is an industry leader in on-demand transit technology, enabling on-demand ridesharing for transit riders around the globe. We partner with transit agencies, municipalities, and experienced local fleet operators to design and operate on-demand transit services. Our solutions reduce travel time, decrease walking distance, and increase service frequency for riders while lowering transit agencies' cost-per-ride, reducing demand for parking, and attracting net new riders to transit systems. RideCo provides paratransit and microtransit services for some of the largest cities in the United States and Canada including Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Calgary.   RideCo continuously drives innovation and to-date has been awarded U.S. Patent Nos. 10,248,913 ; 10,853,743 ; and 11,429,910. To learn more about our proprietary cloud-based platform and how it can revolutionize mobility in your city, visit www.rideco.com

Links:
Initial Press Release from 2021: https://www.rideco.com/post/patent-infringement-claims-against-via-transportation.
Response and Counterclaim: https://docsend.com/view/4rcncyjfcvys9qdp.

SOURCE RideCo Inc.

Also from this source

RideCo and Uber Announce Partnership and Technology Integration to Advance Transit Agency Offerings

Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority Launches On-Demand Microtransit with RideCo, Unwire, and DART

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.