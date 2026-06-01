RideNow Group, Inc. to be Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) ("we", "our", the "Company", or "RideNow") today announced that it expects to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index as part of the 2026 reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. The reconstituted indexes will take effect after the U.S. equity market close on Friday, June 26, 2026.

For RideNow, membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index guarantees automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell reconstitution ranks eligible U.S. companies by total market capitalization to ensure the indexes remain an accurate reflection of the current market.

"We are incredibly proud to join the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes," said Michael Quartieri, Chairman, CEO, and President. "This inclusion marks an important milestone for us and validates all of our hard work over the last year, as well as reinforces our strategic path forward. This is a testament to our commitment to driving value for our shareholders. We believe this milestone will significantly enhance our visibility within the investment community and help us broaden our institutional shareholder base as we continue our operational improvements."

About RideNow Group, Inc.

RideNow Group, Inc. is a premier powersports dealership group and is believed to be the largest powersports retail group in the United States. The Company offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports vehicles. RideNow also offers parts, apparel, accessories, and finance and insurance services, including aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. As a leading purchaser of pre-owned inventory, the Company leverages its proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. Learn more about RideNow at https://www.ridenow.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, including expectations regarding enhanced visibility within the investment community and a broadened institutional shareholder base; the Company's continued operational improvements; and the Company's strategic direction. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the possibility that the Company's inclusion in the Russell Indexes may not result in increased institutional investment or share price appreciation; changes in market conditions, consumer demand, or competitive dynamics in the powersports industry; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; general economic and capital market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE RideNow Group Inc.