Rider Jet Center Partners with Humane Organizations to Aid Animal Rescue Efforts

"Our team looks forward to coming through Rider Jet Center in Hagerstown," said Audra Houghton, Animal Rescue Team operations director, Humane World for Animals. "The Rider Jet Center folks even have helped offload our precious cargo, and we all deeply appreciate their hospitality and support as we work to move animals along to their next chapter."

Rider Jet Center, through its restaurant The Grille at Runways, is a proud supporter of the Humane Society of Washington County, and this year was an "Ice Cap Sponsor" of the Polar Bear Plunge held on January 10th at Greenbrier State Park. Colin Berry, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Washington County, shared, "We are truly grateful for the Rider Jet Center and the Grille at Runways' generous sponsorship of our 2026 Polar Bear Plunge. This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and having their support now and over the years is a testament to their commitment to both community programs and the animals that so deeply enrich our lives!"

Rider Jet Center was established in 2003 by longtime private pilot David Rider, and is operated by his son, Ben Rider. The company is driven by the vision of elevating the standards of FBO services with hospitality, trust, and unmatched customer care. Rider Jet Center provides aviation fuel, ramp services, rental car arrangements and hotel reservations, as well as facility features such as free Wi-Fi, satellite TVs, comfortable lounges for pilots to enjoy.

Rider Jet Center is also home to a full-service restaurant, "The Grille at Runways," offering breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week, along with sweeping airfield views. These high-quality amenities recently awarded Rider Jet Center the Top FBO in 2025 by Aerospace and Defense Review.

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. The facility offers Avfuel petroleum products, weather briefings on state-of-the-art WSI weather computers, and pilot supplies.

See: www.riderjetcenter.com.

