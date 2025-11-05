RiderNav Unveils R7M -- 7-Inch BMW Display with Wireless CarPlay® / Android Auto™ and Insta360/GoPro/DJI Control

Available for Immediate Delivery Starting November 6

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiderNav announces the R7M, a 7-inch display for BMW motorcycles with the OEM Navigation Cradle. It docks and powers from the cradle and connects natively for full BMW Wonder Wheel control—no extra cables.

The 1200-nit screen is sunlight-readable. Built to IP69K, it's ready for all-weather riding.

RiderNav R7M mounted on BMW Nav Cradle — ready to ride, no cables, no setup.

"The R7M was built to meet the specific needs of BMW riders," said the RiderNav team. "It's a clean, rider-first upgrade that blends seamlessly into BMW cockpits—plug-and-play installation, native controls, and key data at a glance. By designing exclusively for BMW's navigation cradle, we've removed installation complexity and created a truly rider-focused experience."

The R7M supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ with automatic pairing, giving riders easy access to navigation, music, and communication tools while keeping their focus on the road.

Key features

BMW-native, plug-and-play install: Drops into the BMW Nav Cradle, powers from the cradle, auto-detects, and supports Wonder Wheel. No extra wiring.

Real-time OEM bike data: RPM, TPMS, lean angle, range, voltage, coolant temp.

1200-nit, 7-inch HD touchscreen: Optically bonded, glare-ready, readable in direct sun.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto: Auto-connect, navigate, calls/messages, music; 60 FPS responsiveness. Pair your own helmet headset for audio.

IP69K durability: Resists dust, mud, pressure-wash, and rain; operable from −20 °C to 70 °C.

Action-camera control: On-screen start/stop and highlight capture for DJI, Insta360, and GoPro.

RN OS: Rider-first UI with large type, high contrast, and big touch targets; switch between RN OS and CarPlay/Android Auto as needed.

Pricing and availability

Launch price $303USD (20% off $379.99 for the first 100 customers) at www.ridernav.com, with in-stock shipping and an extra 12-month warranty. The R7X universal 7-inch display for non-BMW bikes is planned for December.

BMW compatibility

R7M fits BMW bikes with the OEM Nav Cradle, including R1300 GS/GS Adventure/RS, R1250 GS/GS Adventure, R1200 GS (LC), S1000XR, F750GS, F850GS/Adventure, and F900XR.

About RiderNav

Founded in October 2024 in Shenzhen, RiderNav is a 20-person team of riders and engineers building smarter motorcycle displays. Our mission is to deliver trusted, rider-first navigation that is smart, reliable, and simple. Current products: R7M (BMW-specific) and R7X (universal), with accessories coming.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE RiderNav