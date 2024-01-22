Ridge Residential Treatment Center Announces New Teen Treatment Center in Maine for Teens 12-17

MILTON, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Residential Treatment Center (Ridge RTC), a leading provider of specialized treatment for teens, is thrilled to announce the official opening of their new teen treatment center in Maine. The center is dedicated to providing therapeutic support and comprehensive care for teens aged 12-17 healing from various behavioral, emotional, and mental health issues.

This new center extends Ridge RTC's commitment to quality care and recovery for adolescents. Being in-network with Optum, Ridge RTC's treatments are more accessible than ever. Offering a range of services, including individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and experiential therapy, Ridge RTC aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens to navigate and overcome their challenges.

"Ridge RTC's new facility in Maine symbolizes our dedication to expanding our reach and making our services more accessible," said Executive Director Megan Ryan. "Our goal is to provide the highest level of care for our clients while ensuring a nurturing and healing environment."

The new scenic facility, located just two hours away from the New Hampshire location, offers a shorter-term stabilization program. Ridge tailors placements based on individual client needs. Teens are introduced to a spectrum of services in either short-term residential care, or longer term residential care.

The new Maine facility is a perfect haven for teens, allowing them to take part in a variety of thrilling excursions and educational trips beyond the campus. These include exploring the state's picturesque landscapes, engaging in canoeing, kayaking, hiking, cross-country skiing, and visiting the famous Acadia National Park, ensuring a diverse experience for all.

To learn more about how Ridge RTC helps teens, kindly contact them directly at 603-384-9191 or explore Ridge Treatment Centers online. Their dedicated team is prepared to assist individuals and families on their path to enhanced mental well-being.

Rudy Novak

VP of Business Development, East

24 Pond Hill Rd, South China, ME 04358

603-384-9191

[email protected]

