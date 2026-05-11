The article outlines how better roof ventilation and reflective materials can reduce heat buildup, protect roofing components, and support lower energy use.

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners in warm climates keep their homes cooler while also helping their roofs last longer?

HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer by examining how ridge vents and cool roofing systems work together to manage attic heat, reduce moisture problems, and improve overall home performance.

Matt Edwards, Owner Speed Speed

The release highlights practical takeaways from a feature that draws on insights from Matt Edwards of Genesis Home Improvements in San Diego, California. The HelloNation article explains that trapped attic heat can raise indoor temperatures, increase air conditioning demand, and, over time, place unnecessary stress on roofing materials.

According to the article, ridge vents and cool roofing systems form an effective combination because each addresses a different part of the heat problem. Ridge vents allow hot air to rise through the roof peak, while cool roofing materials reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat than conventional materials.

The article notes that this combination can help reduce attic temperatures during hot weather. When attic heat drops, less heat radiates into living spaces, helping homeowners maintain a more comfortable indoor environment and reducing strain on HVAC equipment.

The HelloNation article also describes how ventilation affects roof durability. Without proper airflow, heat and humidity can remain trapped in the attic, creating conditions that may lead to condensation, mold, wood damage, and insulation problems. By improving air movement, ridge vents help reduce these risks before they become more costly issues.

The article makes clear that ridge vents are most effective when they are part of a balanced ventilation system. It explains that intake vents, often located in soffits or beneath the eaves, bring in cooler outside air as warm air exits through the ridge. That continuous exchange is what allows the system to function properly.

As the article outlines, ridge vents and cool roofing systems are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Roof slope, attic size, existing ventilation, and local code requirements all affect whether this upgrade is appropriate and how it should be installed. The article advises homeowners to have their current system evaluated before making changes.

The feature also places the topic in a local context. In areas such as San Diego, where sunshine and heat can place steady pressure on homes, older properties may benefit from modern ventilation and reflective roofing upgrades. The article explains that these improvements can offer year-round value rather than just seasonal relief.

The HelloNation article presents these points as practical guidance rather than product promotion. Roofing Expert Matt Edwards is featured as the source of insights, while the article focuses on helping readers understand how system design affects performance, maintenance needs, and long-term operating costs.

The piece further notes that the benefits go beyond comfort. Reduced energy use can lower monthly utility expenses and may also support broader environmental goals by limiting excess cooling demand. Roofing Expert Matt Edwards is included in the article as a knowledgeable source on how these choices can contribute to more efficient homes in warm-weather markets.

Understanding Ridge Vents for Cool Roofing Systems features insights from Matt Edwards, Roofing Expert of San Diego, California, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation