Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Acquisition of Valley Cold

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading investment firm focused on essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced its investment in Valley Cold Storage & Transportation ("Valley Cold"), a premier provider of temperature-controlled storage and logistics solutions in strategically located markets.

"Valley Cold provides essential services that are critical to its customers' supply chains," said Ryan Stewart, Partner at Ridgewood Infrastructure. "We are enthusiastic to start working with our partners at Valley Cold as we continue offering these vital services and explore new opportunities to grow and enhance their operations."

This investment in Valley Cold comes at a time when the cold storage industry is experiencing significant growth. With Ridgewood Infrastructure's support, Valley Cold is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and continue its expansion in both existing and new markets.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Ridgewood Infrastructure," said Clay Bush, CEO and founder of Valley Cold. "Their deep understanding of the infrastructure sector, logistics and supply chain management and commitment to long-term growth make Ridgewood the perfect partner to help us take Valley Cold to the next level."

"Ridgewood Infrastructure is excited to welcome Valley Cold to our portfolio," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner at Ridgewood Infrastructure. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in essential infrastructure that supports critical supply chains. We've been evaluating the cold storage space for some time and what Clay and Jenny have built is special. We are looking forward to helping Valley Cold realize its growth potential."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About Valley Cold

Valley Cold is a leading provider of temperature-controlled storage and logistics solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to the food, agricultural, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. With multiple state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to customer service, Valley Cold is a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable cold chain solutions. For more information, please visit www.valleycoldstore.com.

