Riding Boots Market Size Worth $2.18 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global riding boots market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing enthusiasm for cruiser, sport, and dirt bikes for long road trips and adventurous off-roading is expected to be a key growth driver. Rising road safety awareness in order to prevent the road traffic crashes is anticipated to drive the market demand for various safety gear including riding boots.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025, owing to implementation of road safety rules along with the strong foothold of motorbike consumers in countries including China , Japan , South Korea , and India

Cruising and touring riding shoes market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising popularity of long road trips as a recreational activity

Online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025, as these channels offer high level of convenience to the consumers

Key market players include Alpinestars S.p.A, LeMans Corporation, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, FLY Racing, GAERNE USA , Harley-Davidson, Inc., Royal Enfield , SULLIVAN'S INC., and TCX S.r.l.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Riding Boots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sport & Race Boots, Cruising & Touring Boots, Adventure & Dual Sport Boots), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/riding-boots-market

Stringent government policies to encourage motorcycle safety and adoption of safety gears, such as riding shoes for riders as well as pillions is expected to positively influence the market growth. Rising incidence of road crashes is one of the major challenges for the governments and authorities. Introduction of effective and sustainable safety solutions for such accidents is expected to further drive the product demand. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 1.35 million people lost lives in various motorbike and road traffic accidents. Rising awareness regarding rider safety is expected to drive the bike shoes market over the forecast period.

Sport and race boots was the largest product segment in the market, with a share of more than 60% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Key manufacturers offer innovative boots, developed from composites materials for utmost safety and comfort. For instance, in July 2018, Alpinestars S.p.A launched a newest series of riding gears including riding boots called Tech 10. These boots are designed using latest Front Flexion Control Frame technology with resigned foot shell and slimmer outsole. According to the company, the new buckles added to the footwear are durable and better to operate. Such product launches are anticipated to boost the bike gear market over the forecast period.

Europe was the largest market, with a share of more than 30.0% in 2018. Strong foothold of largest sports bike manufacturers including Ducati, Aprilia, Benelli, and Cagiva is expected to ensure the continuous popularity of motorcycling in Europe and thus, in turn, will expand the scope of riding footwear over the next few years. Key product manufacturers, such as Alpinestars S.p.A, LeMans Corporation, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, FLY Racing, and TCX S.r.l., focus on launching new products to gain greater consumer base.

Grand View Research has segmented the global riding boots market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Riding Boots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Sport & Race Boots



Cruising & Touring Boots



Adventure & Dual Sport Boots

Riding Boots Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Riding Boots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry, by Grand View Research:

Motorbike Riding Gear Market – The global motorbike riding gear market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2018. Increasing number of motorbike riding enthusiasts, coupled with increasing awareness related to road safety in various countries across the world, is likely to drive the market from 2019 to 2025.

The global motorbike riding gear market size was valued at in 2018. Increasing number of motorbike riding enthusiasts, coupled with increasing awareness related to road safety in various countries across the world, is likely to drive the market from 2019 to 2025. Mountain Bike Shoes Market – The global mountain bike shoes market size was valued at USD 518.3 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The global mountain bike shoes market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Motorcycle Helmet Market – The global motorcycle helmet market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018. Rising awareness regarding road safety is expected to drive the product demand.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.