Riding the Health Wave: Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Set for Impressive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of 2021, the global liquid dietary supplements market achieved a noteworthy valuation of US$ 23.2 Billion. With projections in place, this market is anticipated to climb to an impressive US$ 37.5 Billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 8.33% from 2021 to 2027.

Why the Surge in Demand?

Liquid dietary supplements, often found in formats ranging from soft gels to gummies, are increasingly popular as they address nutritional deficiencies, promote overall well-being, and reduce the risk of chronic ailments. Their consumer base is expanding globally, propelled by a preference for natural, functional ingredients.

Key Market Trends:

Demographics & Need: The rising instances of undernutrition, especially in children and seniors, amplify the need for specialized supplements to meet their nutritional requirements.

Product Diversification: Manufacturers are broadening their horizons, creating supplements tailored for dialysis patients and even catering to tube-feeding needs via online channels.

Digestive Concerns: For those with sensitive digestive systems, liquid supplements offer a pleasant-tasting and easy-to-consume alternative to traditional pills and tablets. These supplements seamlessly blend into drinks and foods.

Health Consciousness: The escalating number of chronic health conditions, coupled with heightened health awareness, is expected to further augment the market's growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report provides a holistic view by segmenting the market based on ingredients, applications, distribution channels, and regional analysis.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Vitamins and Minerals

Botanical

Proteins and Amino Acids

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bone and Joint Health

Heart Health

Immune Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss

Digestive Health

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health and Beauty Retail Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Who Dominates the Competitive Scene?

Prominent players in this space include giants such as Abbott Laboratories, Amway, BASF SE, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

For an in-depth look at the full findings,visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yyp76

