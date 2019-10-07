Riflescopes Market 2019 - Global Forecast to 2025: Major Players are Bushnell, Leupold & Stevens, and Burris Co

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Riflescopes Market by Sight Type (Telescopic, Reflex), Technology (Electro-Optic/IR, Thermal Imaging, Laser), Application (Hunting, Armed Forces, Shooting Sports), Range (Short, Medium, Long), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The riflescopes market size is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing demand for highly precise firearms for armed forces, and hunting & shooting sports applications are some of the factors expected to fuel market growth.



Based on the application, the hunting segment is projected to lead the riflescopes market from 2019 to 2025



Based on application, the hunting segment estimated to lead the riflescopes industry in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance until 2025. Hunting is widely popular in North America and Europe. Countries in these regions are witnessing an increasing turnout of the population for wildlife-related activities. This has led to the growing demand for riflescopes for hunting applications. For instance, data of the US Department of the Interior shows that 101.6 million Americans, i.e., 40% of the US population of 16 years old and older - participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016.



Based on technology, the thermal imaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025



Based on technology, the thermal imaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The thermal sights mounted on a rifle follow the infrared radiation emitted by the target. Modern thermal imagers are low-powered, which reduce battery usage and are light in weight. These modern thermal sights are now integrated with soldiers' night-vision goggles; this interface shares the imagery from the weapon sight with goggles and displays the target in real-time.



Asia Pacific riflescopes market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the riflescopes industry during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of territorial and armed conflicts in Asia Pacific have led the region's major economies, such as India and China, to adopt strong military measures to protect their land as well as population. In addition to this, intrastate conflicts involving insurgents and terrorists have resulted in an increased demand for riflescopes in the region.

There are more than 50 riflescope manufacturers spread across the globe. These manufacturers have mostly adopted the strategy of new product launches to achieve growth in the market. Some of the major players identified in the riflescopes market include Bushnell (US), Leupold & Stevens (US), and Burris Company (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Riflescopes for Hunting and Shooting Sports

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Riflescope Technology for Precision Attack

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ban on Hunting

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Military Modernization Programs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Riflescopes



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Night Vision Riflescopes

6.2.2 Fiber Laser Technology

6.2.3 Advanced Ballistic Calculator

6.2.4 Miniaturized Electro-Optics

6.2.5 Precision-Guided Firearm

6.2.6 Rapid Adaptive Zoom for Assault Rifles (Razar)

6.2.7 Advanced Technologies Developed By Companies in the Riflescopes Market

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Riflescopes Market, By Magnification

7.1 Introduction

7.2 1-8x

7.2.1 1-8x Magnification is Best Suited for Hunting Application

7.3 8-15x

7.3.1 8-15x Magnification is Widely Used in Military and Shooting Sports for Medium-Range Applications

7.4 >15x

7.4.1 >15x Magnification is Ideal for Long Range Hunting and Shooting Sports Applications



8 Riflescopes Market, By Sight Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telescopic

8.2.1 Increasing Demand From North America and Europe

8.3 Reflex

8.3.1 Technological Advancement has Led to Increased Demand



9 Riflescopes Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Armed Forces

9.2.1 Military Modernization Programs of Developing Countries

9.3 Hunting

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Riflescopes for Hunting Application in North America and Europe

9.4 Shooting Sports

9.4.1 Increasing Shooting Sports and Related Events Worldwide



10 Riflescopes Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Eo/Ir

10.2.1 Development of Micro Electro-Optics Systems

10.3 Thermal Imaging

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging Technology During Low Visibility/Night-Time

10.4 Laser

10.4.1 Integration of Laser-Based Riflescopes With Soldiers' Wearables



11 Riflescopes Market, By Range

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Short (50 to 100 Yards)

11.2.1 Adoption in Carbines and Semi-Automatic Rifles Will Lead to Increased Procurement of Short Range Riflescopes

11.3 Medium (100 to 500 Yards)

11.3.1 Demand From North America and Europe is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth of Medium-Range Riflescopes

11.4 Long (>500 Yards)

11.4.1 Increasing Demand From Sniper Units in Military



12 Riflescopes Adjacent Market

12.1 Sports Optics Market, By Product

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Telescopes

12.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption in Water Sports and Winter Sports is Driving the Market for Telescopes

12.1.3 Binoculars

12.1.3.1 Binoculars Hold the Largest Share in the Sports Optics Market

12.1.4 Riflescopes

12.1.4.1 Increasing Number of Events Related to Shooting Sports is Expected to Fuel the Sports Optics Market

12.1.5 Rangefinders

12.1.5.1 Golf is A Prominent Game Using Rangefinders

12.2 Night Vision Devices Market, By Device Type

12.2.1 Introduction

12.2.2 Night Vision Cameras

12.2.3 Night Vision Scopes

12.2.4 Night Vision Goggles

12.3 Rangefinders Market, By Type

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.2 Laser

12.3.3 Ultrasonic

12.4 Image Intensifier Market, By End-Use Application

12.4.1 Introduction

12.4.2 Cameras

12.4.2.1 as Part of Soldier Modernization Programs, Combat Systems are Being Integrated With Cameras Worldwide

12.4.3 Scopes

12.4.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Defense Sector Boosting the Market for Scopes

12.4.4 Goggles

12.4.4.1 Image Intensifier-Integrated Night Vision Goggles Play A Key Role in The Defense Segment

12.4.5 X-Ray Detectors

12.4.5.1 Image Intensifiers are Widely Used in X-Ray Detectors and are Cheaper Than Advanced Flat-Panel Systems



13 Riflescopes Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Aimpoint

BSA Optics

Burris Company

Bushnell

Carl Zeiss AG

Eotech

Flir Systems

Hawke Optics

Hensoldt

Leica Camera

Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Nightforce Optics, Inc.

Nikon

Primary Arms

Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. Kg

Sig Sauer

Steiner

Trijicon, Inc.

U.S. Optics

Vortex Optics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylbsfl



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

