RIFM welcomes new Chair and Board members for 2026

Building on a legacy of safety, RIFM announces its 2025–2026 Board of Directors and Officers.

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. (RIFM) is pleased to announce the election of its 2026 Board of Directors and Officers, welcoming leadership that reflects RIFM's continued commitment to advancing the science of fragrance safety worldwide.

Top row, left to right: Ron Stark (Chair); George Daher (outgoing); Robert Weinstein, PhD (outgoing Chair, 2021-2025); Jeremy Compton; Christopher Choi (Treasurer). Bottom row, left to right: Catherine Gadras; Claus Oliver Schmidt; Susanne Kettler (Vice Chair); Felix Klug; Cynthia Reichard; Joris Theewis

RIFM welcomes Ron Stark, President of Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., as the new Chair of the RIFM Board of Directors, succeeding Robert Weinstein, President and CEO of Robertet, Inc. Dr. Weinstein, who served as Chair since 2021, guided RIFM through several pivotal scientific and organizational milestones.

The Institute welcomes Susanne Kettler of dsm-Firmenich as Vice Chair, bringing her expertise and leadership experience to support the Chair and RIFM's strategic initiatives.

Veronique Scailteur of Chanel SA joins the officer team as Secretary, contributing her extensive industry knowledge to strengthen RIFM's governance and mission.

Catherine Gadras of Robertet, Inc. joins the Board of Directors, representing Robertet and continuing the company's long-standing commitment to fragrance safety science.

Joris Theewis of IFF joins the Board of Directors, bringing his expertise in global scent regulation to advance IFF's leadership and innovation in fragrance safety worldwide.

Jeremy Compton of Givaudan Suisse SA joins the Board, succeeding Maurizio Volpi (2018–2025), bringing his expertise and leadership to support RIFM's mission.

Felix Klug of BASF joins the Board, succeeding Thilo Bischoff (2022–2025), adding his expertise to the Institute's mission of advancing fragrance safety research.

"On behalf of RIFM, I am delighted to welcome our new Chair, officers, and Board members," said Anne Marie Api, PhD, Fellow ATS, President of RIFM. "Their expertise, experience, and dedication to fragrance safety will be invaluable as we continue to advance our global research programs and ensure the safe use of fragrance ingredients for people and the environment. We are grateful to our departing leaders for their vision and service, and we look forward to a future of collaboration and innovation with our renewed Board."

The 2025–2026 RIFM Board of Directors includes:

Christopher Choi (Takasago International Corporation USA; treasurer); Jeremy Compton (Givaudan Suisse SA); Catherine Gadras (Robertet, Inc.); Susanne Kettler (dsm-Firmenich); Felix Klug (BASF); Bhuvana Nageshwaran (Ultra International Ltd.); Andy O'Shea (Berjé Inc.); Nick Pickthall (CPL Aromas Ltd.); Cynthia Reichard (Arylessence, Inc.); Veronique Scailteur (Chanel SA); Claus Oliver Schmidt (Symrise AG); Ron Stark (Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.); Joris Theewis (IFF); Kedar Vaze (Keva); and Michael Zobel (Lanxess AG).

RIFM extends its deepest appreciation to Dr. Robert Weinstein, George Daher (The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.), Maurizio Volpi (Givaudan, 2018–2025), and Thilo Bischoff (BASF, 2022–2025) for their years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the Institute's mission.

As RIFM approaches its 60th anniversary in 2026, the organization looks forward to working with its renewed Board leadership to further strengthen global collaboration and scientific innovation in fragrance safety.

Media Contact:

Gary Sullivan, Marketing & Communications Manager

Research Institute for Fragrance Materials

[email protected]

