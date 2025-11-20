RIFM Announces Its 4th Annual Science Symposium: From Research to Real-World

The biggest fragrance safety science event of the year is free and open to all.

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) is excited to announce its 4th Annual Science Symposium, to be held on December 3, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST. This fully online event, offered at no cost and open to everyone worldwide, is the industry's most anticipated gathering dedicated to advancing the science of fragrance safety.

This year's theme, "From Research to Real-World," showcases how RIFM's rigorous scientific work moves beyond the lab to create meaningful global impact. Attendees will experience a curated online journey that connects the science of an ingredient at the molecular level directly to the safety of the final product.

Whether you work in product development, toxicology, sustainability, regulatory affairs, academia, perfumery—or simply care about safe and responsibly crafted fragrance—this event is designed for you.

The Symposium draws hundreds of global attendees each year, including regulatory scientists, industry leaders, and perfumers. Participants will have the opportunity to hear directly from RIFM's scientists and ask questions during the live Q&A.

The program is organized into three essential tracks:

Track 1: Everyday Exposure

Explore how people use and experience fragrance daily, with insights into human exposure data and real-world usage patterns that ensure product safety and consumer trust.

Track 2: Enduring Environmental Safety

Discover RIFM's leadership in environmental protection through updated frameworks, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and robust ecological risk assessment aimed at supporting long-term planetary health.

Track 3: Science in Action

See how RIFM's transparent maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) values support the IFRA Standards and empower creativity, compliance, and informed decision-making across the global fragrance community.

Registration is now open atEvents.hubilo.com/from-research-to-real-world/register.

About the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

Founded in 1966, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) is the global scientific authority for the safe use of fragrance ingredients. RIFM's research underpins international regulations and standards for fragrance safety and is guided by its independent Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety. Learn more at www.rifm.org

