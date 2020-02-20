Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing (877) 407-3088 (domestic) or (201) 389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments, and will be marketed in Europe under the name TAVLESSE® (fostamatinib).

Rigel's clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); a recently completed Phase 1 study of R8351, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program; and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R5521, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners Aclaris Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

1The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

Contact: David Burke

Phone: 650.624.1232

Email: dburke@rigel.com

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rigel.com

